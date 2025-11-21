From Bengaluru to Bali: How Scaler School of Technology is Shaping Global-Ready Tech Innovators

The way tech education is taught is changing worldwide. Universities and specialized learning programs are adopting project-led training, collaborative problem-solving, and real-world product development to equip students with the skills they need to compete in global opportunities. These initiatives are enabling young engineers to build skills relevant not just locally but across international innovation ecosystems. It includes the highly selective Apple Developer Academy, a year-long, hands-on program that places great emphasis on creativity and human-centric design. Campuses are located in Italy, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Korea. Only a fraction of those applying are admitted to the academy each year after thorough vetting. This year, two Scaler School of Technology students have made it to the March 2026 batch: Aryan Kahate and Viraj Bhanage. Their selection follows that of Krishna Patidar, who became the first Indian from SST to join the academy last year. Put together, these successes point to the effectiveness of the project-based approach at SST and a culture which encourages curiosity, experimentation, and learning on the go.

Aryan's Journey: From Dreaming of Apple to Building for It The opportunity for Aryan is a deeply personal milestone. Growing up in Sambhajinagar, he viewed Apple as the perfect mix of thoughtful design and engineering excellence. “For the kid who dreamt of buying Apple products, this feels huge,” he said. His fascination with technology started early; every new gadget raised questions about how the device's hardware and software functioned. Even with this passion, he never assumed he was the ideal candidate. “It always felt larger than life. I applied not because I felt ready, but because I knew the process would help me grow.” After three months of intensive assessments, the acceptance came through. Immediately, Aryan called home. "I told my father, 'Hogya!!' That moment gave me a sense of peace I can't put into words."

He thanked his mentors and peers. “A huge shoutout to Mrinal Bhattacharya Sir for teaching me one of the most important skills—how to learn. Truly one of the coolest mentors I’ve ever had.” Viraj Bhanage: Building Technology That Feels Human Viraj is interested in intuitive design, which can make everyday technology much more meaningful. He has always been fascinated by the way some products anticipate a user's needs and create seamless experiences. A defining project for him was the Smart Attendance Tracker, an iOS app built in SwiftUI. In it, he learned how thoughtful design can make technology feel both functional and personal. "My college helped me shift from just learning concepts to actually building and deploying real products," he said. Viraj looks at this forthcoming year in Bali, with one of the campuses of Apple Developer Academy, as an important launchpad toward his long-term goal of shaping user-centric products. "I want to build at the intersection of technology, design, and impact, whether with an indie studio, a startup, or Apple itself."