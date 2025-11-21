NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday: Check Spangram & Answers

NYT Strands, November 21, 2025: The NYT Strands makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. Ready to crack today’s New York Times Strands puzzle? The New York Times Strands is a puzzle with a combination of tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram. Learn about today’s puzzle, theme and think of words linked to telling something about someone, building some imaginary story and more.
What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?
Strands is the New York Times’ classic take on a word search puzzle. Players have to trace words through a grid where paths can turn, bend, curve, and shift direction unexpectedly.
Moreover, if you are jumping into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you’re in for a treat. Especially, if you know official work and corporate life.
What is NYT Strands Friday, November 21, 2025 Theme? #628
Today’s NYT Strands theme is " Heard at the Board Meeting".
What Are the Opening Letters of NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday?
Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess?
-
LI
-
DI
-
AL
-
ID
-
PI
-
CO
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
Hold On!
Before scrolling, can you guess all the answers now?
Here is what happened after following all the clues:
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
What is Today's NYT Strands Theme's Answer Breakdown? #November21 #628
-
Liaise
-
Disrupt
-
Align
-
Ideate
-
Pivot
What is the Spangram for NYT Strands Friday, November 21, 2025?
The Spangram for today's strands: "Corporate Speak"
Here is the complete grid with spangram and answers:
(Credits: NYT/ Strands)
That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques!
