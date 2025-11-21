RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday: Check Spangram & Answers

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 21, 2025, 11:30 EDT

Solve NYT Strands for November 21, 2025 with quick hints, opening letters, theme “Heard at the Board Meeting,” full answers, and today’s spangram.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday
NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday

NYT Strands, November 21, 2025: The NYT Strands makes each round feel more like solving a logic maze than a simple word search. Ready to crack today’s New York Times Strands puzzle? The New York Times Strands is a puzzle with a combination of tricky letter paths, and the hunt for the spangram. Learn about today’s puzzle, theme and think of words linked to telling something about someone, building some imaginary story and more.

What is the NYT Strands Puzzle?

Strands is the New York Times’ classic take on a word search puzzle. Players have to trace words through a grid where paths can turn, bend, curve, and shift direction unexpectedly. 

Moreover, if you are jumping into today’s NYT Strands puzzle, you’re in for a treat. Especially, if you know official work and corporate life.

What is NYT Strands Friday, November 21, 2025 Theme? #628

Today’s NYT Strands theme is " Heard at the Board Meeting". 

What Are the Opening Letters of NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday?

Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? 

  • LI

  • DI

  • AL

  • ID

  • PI

  • CO

NYT Strands Hints November 21, 2025 Heard at the Board Meeting

(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

Hold On!

Before scrolling, can you guess all the answers now?

Here is what happened after following all the clues: 

NYT Strands November 21, 2025 Heard at the Board Meeting

 (Credits: NYT/ Strands)

What is Today's NYT Strands Theme's Answer Breakdown? #November21 #628

  • Liaise

  • Disrupt

  • Align

  • Ideate

  • Pivot

What is the Spangram for NYT Strands Friday, November 21, 2025?

The Spangram for today's strands: "Corporate Speak"

Here is the complete grid with spangram and answers:

NYT Strands November 21, 2025, Friday's Theme Heard at the Board Meeting

(Credits: NYT/ Strands)

You May Also Like To Read:

Wordle Today #1616: Check Hints and Answer for November 21, 2025

NYT Connections Hints November 21, 2025: Check Clues and Answers to Solve Today’s Puzzle Game

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers, and puzzle-solving techniques!

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags