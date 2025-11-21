U.S. Gold Card Program: Eligibility, Draft Form and Application Process

The U.S. Gold Card Program will likely be one of the biggest immigration changes in 2025 by establishing a new route to permanent residency for high wealth individuals. On November 21, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) took a step closer to launching the Gold Card initiative by posting a draft of Form I-140G, the first indication that the program may proceed. The program is designed for applicants who are able and willing to make significant financial contributions to the U.S. Treasury, while qualifying under categories already in use for employment-based visas, such as EB-1 or EB-2. With investment like donations, strict vetting, and an expedited application path, the Gold Card is set to court global talent and capital. Full specifics, however, will only be known after the form is finalized.

What is U.S. Gold Card Program? The U.S. Gold Card Program is a proposed immigration pathway intended to grant permanent residence to wealthy individuals who donate a significant amount of money to the U.S. government. The Gold Card Program was created as part of the Trump administration's immigration reforms, and requires applicants to either donate either $1 million individually or $2 million through a sponsor company to the U.S. Treasury. Applicants to the Gold Card Program must also qualify under existing employment-based visa categories such as EB-1 or EB-2 and be subjected to stringent vetting of their financial backgrounds and source of funds. USCIS has published a draft of Form I-140G, representing the first step toward the implementation of the Gold Card Program. While the program has not yet been implemented, the Gold Card Program is designed to attract sophisticated investors and individuals with skills in demand to enter into U.S. permanent residency status.

Eligibility for U.S. Gold Card Program The U.S. Gold Card Program is intended for potential high-net-worth immigrants interested in getting permanent residency to the US. Applicants will need to meet the following eligibility requirements: 1. Demonstration of Employment-Based Visa Eligibility: Applicants will need to qualify under employment-based immigrant categories, including EB-1 (Aliens of extraordinary ability) or EB-2(National Interest Waiver). 2. Substantial Financial Commitment: Furthermore, the applicant will need to make a substantial contribution to the U.S. Treasury of $1 million for individuals, or $2 million for corporate or employer based applications. 3. Source of Lawful Funds: Additionally, the funds contributed must come from a lawful and verifiable source. 4. Eligible Family Members: Furthermore, spouses or unmarried dependent children under the age of 21, can be included in the Gold Card Application, eventhough the final rules will need to be established.

By having these eligibility requirements, the program seeks to provide a path for individuals demonstrating high-net-worth and expertise to employ their status for permanent residency. Draft Form & Application Process for the U.S. Gold Card Program First out of the gate for the new U.S. Gold Card Program is draft Form I-140G released by USCIS. This form provides details about the initial application process, which is not open for filing and is still a work in progress. The application process described in the draft process will be as follows: 1. Initial Application: Applicants will submit their Gold Card application to the U.S. Department of Commerce. 2. Payment of Fees: Fees to apply will be a non-refundable payment of $15,000 made through the government portal. 3. Filing Form I-140G: The applicant will submit the draft to USCIS and USCIS will review eligibility, donations, and source of funds.