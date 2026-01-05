IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card LIVE: IIT Bombay to Release Masters Entrance Exam Hall Ticket jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is scheduled to release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 admit card today, January 5, 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

IIT JAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre along with a valid id proof. When downloading the hall tickets candidates must make sure they cross check all relevant data mentioned on the JAM admit card 2026.

The direct link for the IIT JAM 2026 admit card download will be made available on the official website -jam2026.iitb.ac.in or the JOAPS Portal - joaps.iitb.ac.in/login. A quick link will also be provided on this page.

How to Download the JAM 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their hall ticket once the link is active:

Visit the official JAM 2026 website. Click on the link designated for the JAM 2026 admit card. Log in using your registered User ID and Password. The JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

The downloaded JAM 2026 admit card will contain essential information, including candidate details, the assigned exam centre, and important instructions for the examination day. Candidates must make sure they download the admit card before the last date.

