Bihar STET Result 2025
IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card LIVE: IIT Bombay to Release Masters Entrance Exam Hall Ticket jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 12:02 IST

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card link to be live on the official website today, January 5, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exams can download the hall ticket through the JOAPS portal. Get direct link here to download

JAM 2026 Admit Card LIVE at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
JAM 2026 Admit Card LIVE at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JAM 2026 admit card link at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
  • Candidates can login with the enrollment id/ email address and password to download hall ticket
  • JAM 2026 to be held on February 15, 2026 across designated centres

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is scheduled to release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 admit card today, January 5, 2026. Candidates preparing for the exam will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website.

IIT JAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre along with a valid id proof. When downloading the hall tickets candidates must make sure they cross check all relevant data mentioned on the JAM admit card 2026

The direct link for the IIT JAM 2026 admit card download will be made available on the official website -jam2026.iitb.ac.in or the JOAPS Portal - joaps.iitb.ac.in/loginA quick link will also be provided on this page.

Direct Download Link (Available Soon) - Click Here

How to Download the JAM 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their hall ticket once the link is active:

  1. Visit the official JAM 2026 website.

  2. Click on the link designated for the JAM 2026 admit card.

  3. Log in using your registered User ID and Password.

  4. The JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

The downloaded JAM 2026 admit card will contain essential information, including candidate details, the assigned exam centre, and important instructions for the examination day. Candidates must make sure they download the admit card before the last date.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jan 5, 2026, 12:02 IST

    IIT JAM 2026 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

    The JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website today. When downloading the hall ticket, students must cross check the following details

  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:41 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:29 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:14 IST

    IIT JAM 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Schedule

    IIT JAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026. The test schedule is given below

    Examination Date Session Test Papers and Codes
    February 15, 2026 (Sunday) Forenoon (FN) Chemistry (CY)
    Geology (GG)
    Mathematics (MA)
    Afternoon (AN) Biotechnology (BT)
    Economics (EN)
    Mathematical Statistics (MS)
    Physics (PH)
  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:52 IST

    IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Examination Cities in Various Zones

    IISc Bengaluru Zone

    Belagavi [KA], Bengaluru North [KA], Bengaluru South [KA], Bidar [KA], Hassan [KA], Hubballi / Dharwad [KA], Hyderabad [TS], Kalaburagi [KA], Kannur [KL], Kozhikode [KL], Mangaluru [KA], Mysuru [KA], Palakkad [KL], Port Blair [AN], Payyanur [KL], Shivamogga [KA], Thrissur [KL], Vatakara [KL]

    IIT Bombay Zone

    Ahmedabad [GJ], Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) [MH], Akola [MH], Amravati [MH], Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) [MH], Goa [GA], Jalgaon [MH], Kolhapur [MH], Mumbai [MH], Nagpur [MH], Nanded [MH], Nashik [MH], Pune [MH], Rajkot [GJ], Sangli [MH], Satara [MH], Solapur [MH], Surat [GJ], Vadodara [GJ]

    IIT Delhi Zone

    Alwar [RJ], Bhilwara [RJ], Dausa [RJ],Faridabad [HR], Greater NOIDA [UP], Gurugram [HR], Hanumangarh [RJ], Hisar [HR], Indore [MP], Jaipur [RJ], Jammu-Samba [JK], Jodhpur [RJ], Mathura [UP], New Delhi [DL], Srinagar [JK]

    IIT Guwahati Zone

    Agartala [TR], Dhanbad [JH], Dibrugarh [AS], Dimapur-Kohima [NL], Asansol [WB] Durgapur [WB], Guwahati [AS], Imphal [MN], Jorhat [AS], Kalyani [WB], Patna [BR], Shillong [ML], Siliguri [WB]

    IIT Kanpur Zone

    Agra [UP], Aligarh [UP], Bareilly [UP], Bhopal [MP], Gorakhpur [UP], Jabalpur [MP], Kanpur [UP], Lucknow [UP], Prayagraj [UP], Varanasi [UP]

    IIT Kharagpur Zone

    Bhubaneswar [OR], Bilaspur [CH], Brahmapur [OR], Kolaghat [WB], Kolkata [WB], Kharagpur-Midnapore [WB], Raipur [CH], Ranchi [JH], Vijayawada [AP], Visakhapatnam [AP]

    IIT Madras Zone

    Alappuzha [KL], Aluva-Ernakulam [KL], Chennai [TN], Coimbatore [TN], Guntur [AP], Karimnagar [TS], Karaikudi [TN], Khammam [TS], Kollam [KL], Kottayam [KL], Madurai [TN], Ongole [AP], Puducherry [PY], Salem [TN], Thiruvananthapuram [KL], Tiruchirappalli [TN], Tirunelveli [TN], Tirupati [AP], Warangal [TS]

    IIT Roorkee Zone

    Ambala [HR], Dehradun [UK], Ghaziabad [UP], Haldwani [UK], Jalandhar [PB], Kangra-Dharamshala [HP], Kurukshetra [HR], Meerut [UP], Mohali-Chandigarh [PB], Moradabad [UP], NOIDA [UP], Patiala [PB], Roorkee [UK], Shimla-Solan [HP],

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:38 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:24 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:06 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 09:53 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 09:39 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 09:34 IST

  • Jan 5, 2026, 09:30 IST

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

