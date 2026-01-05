Bihar STET Result 2025
IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today; Download Hall Ticket at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 08:13 IST

IIT Bombay will issue the JAM 2026 admit card today. The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Login using the registered email id and password to download the admit card.

Key Points

  • The link for candidates to download the JAM admit card 2026 will be available at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
  • Login using the Enrollment Id or Email Address and Password
  • JAM 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be releasing the JAM 2026 admit card today, January 5, 2026. The link for candidates to download the JAM admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link on the official website.

To download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card candidates can visit the official website and login using their User ID and Password. The JAM admit card will include the details of candidates, exam centre details, and instructions for candidates.

JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the hall ticket.

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)

JAM Admit Card 2026: Important Dates

JAM 2026 ScheduleDate
JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens Septmber 05, 2025
Last Date for Closing Registration* October 20, 2025
Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal (for Download and Printing)* January 05, 2026
Date of Examination February 15, 2026
Announcement of the Results* March 20, 2026

Steps to Download JAM 2026 Admit Card

The JAM 2026 admit card link will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2026

Step 2: Click on JAM 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the registered email id and password

Step 4: The JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

