IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today; Download Hall Ticket at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be releasing the JAM 2026 admit card today, January 5, 2026. The link for candidates to download the JAM admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link on the official website.

To download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card candidates can visit the official website and login using their User ID and Password. The JAM admit card will include the details of candidates, exam centre details, and instructions for candidates.

JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the hall ticket.

