IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card Releasing Today; Download Hall Ticket at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Key Points
- The link for candidates to download the JAM admit card 2026 will be available at jam2026.iitb.ac.in
- Login using the Enrollment Id or Email Address and Password
- JAM 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 15, 2026
IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will be releasing the JAM 2026 admit card today, January 5, 2026. The link for candidates to download the JAM admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link on the official website.
To download the IIT JAM 2026 admit card candidates can visit the official website and login using their User ID and Password. The JAM admit card will include the details of candidates, exam centre details, and instructions for candidates.
JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the hall ticket.
IIT JAM 2026 Admit Card - Click Here (Available Soon)
JAM Admit Card 2026: Important Dates
|JAM 2026 Schedule
|Date
|JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) Website Opens
|Septmber 05, 2025
|Last Date for Closing Registration*
|October 20, 2025
|Availability of JAM Admit Cards on the Online Application Portal (for Download and Printing)*
|January 05, 2026
|Date of Examination
|February 15, 2026
|Announcement of the Results*
|March 20, 2026
Steps to Download JAM 2026 Admit Card
The JAM 2026 admit card link will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2026
Step 2: Click on JAM 2026 admit card link
Step 3: Enter the registered email id and password
Step 4: The JAM 2026 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation