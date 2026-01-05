Bihar STET Result 2025
NEST 2026 Applications Begin Today at nestexam.in, Link to be Live at 10 AM

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 09:13 IST

The National Entrance Screening Test online applications will be live on the official website nestexam.in. Last date for candidates to apply for NEST 2026 is April 6, 2026. 

NEST 2026 Applications at nestexam.in
Key Points

  • NEST 2026 exam to be held on June 6, 2026
  • Last date to apply for NEST 2026 is April 6, 2026
  • NEST 2026 applications link at nestexam.in

NEST 2026 Applications: The National Entrance Screening Test online registration is set to commence today, January 5, 2026. According to the notification on the official website, the link to apply for NEST 2026 will be available from 10 AM. Candidates interested in applying for NEST 2026 must register and apply through the link on the official website. 

NEST 2026 will be conducted on June 6, 2026. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is conducted in the online computer-based mode for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS)Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the application process before the given deadline. The last date for candidates to apply for NEST 2026 is April 6, 2026. To register candidates must make sure they have ready with them a valid email id and mobile number. Candidates also need to make sure they have all necessary documents ready with them to be uploaded in their application form,

NEST 2026 application link will be available on the official website - nestexam.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for NEST 2026

NEST 2026 Applications - Click Here (Link Activated at 10 AM)

NEST 2026 Applications: Important Dates

Event 

Date

Online registration begins

January 5, 2026 (10 AM)

Last date to submit application 

April 6, 2026 (11.30 PM)

Last date to pay application fee

April 12, 2026 (11.30 PM)

Application correction window 

April 13–14, 2026

Admit card release 

May 15, 2026 (10 AM)

NEST 2026 exam date 

June 6, 2026 (2 PM)


 

 

