Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Clandestine

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Abscond

The word of the day is Abscond. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Verb

Meaning of Abscond

Abscond means to leave secretly or suddenly, especially to avoid arrest, punishment, or responsibility. It often implies escaping without notice.

Abscond - Origin

The word abscond comes from the Latin term “abscondere,” meaning “to hide away” or “to conceal.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.