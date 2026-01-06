Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Abscond
The word of the day is Abscond. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Verb
Meaning of Abscond
Abscond means to leave secretly or suddenly, especially to avoid arrest, punishment, or responsibility. It often implies escaping without notice.
Abscond - Origin
The word abscond comes from the Latin term “abscondere,” meaning “to hide away” or “to conceal.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.
Abscond - Usage
The suspect tried to abscond before the police arrived.
He absconded with the funds after the deal fell through.
Abscond - Synonyms
Flee, escape, run away, bolt, vanish
Abscond - Antonyms
Remain, stay, appear, face
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Abscond.
