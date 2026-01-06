Bihar STET Result 2025
Word of the Day: Abscond

By Sneha Singh
Jan 6, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is abscond. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of abscond here.

Abscond
Type

Verb

Meaning of Abscond

Abscond means to leave secretly or suddenly, especially to avoid arrest, punishment, or responsibility. It often implies escaping without notice.

Abscond - Origin

The word abscond comes from the Latin term “abscondere,” meaning “to hide away” or “to conceal.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.

Abscond - Usage

The suspect tried to abscond before the police arrived.

He absconded with the funds after the deal fell through.

Abscond - Synonyms

Flee, escape, run away, bolt, vanish

Abscond - Antonyms

Remain, stay, appear, face

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Abscond.

