Word of the Day: Circumspect
The word of the day is Circumspect. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Circumspect
Circumspect refers to being careful, cautious, and thoughtful before taking action or making decisions. It describes a person who considers all possible consequences.
Circumspect - Origin
The word circumspect comes from the Latin term “circumspectus,” meaning “looking around.” It entered the English language in the 15th century and is often used to describe careful behaviour.
Circumspect - Usage
She remained circumspect while discussing sensitive matters.
The manager took a circumspect approach before announcing the decision.
Circumspect - Synonyms
Cautious, careful, prudent, wary, vigilant
Circumspect - Antonyms
Careless, reckless, rash, imprudent, thoughtless
Conclusion
