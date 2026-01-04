Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Circumspect

The word of the day is Circumspect. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Circumspect

Circumspect refers to being careful, cautious, and thoughtful before taking action or making decisions. It describes a person who considers all possible consequences.

Circumspect - Origin

The word circumspect comes from the Latin term “circumspectus,” meaning “looking around.” It entered the English language in the 15th century and is often used to describe careful behaviour.