Which Glacier Is Called the Crown of the Himalayas?

Crown of the Himalayas: Siachen Glacier is known as the Crown of the Himalayas because it is one of the largest and highest glaciers in the Himalayan–Karakoram region, located at a very high altitude with major strategic, geographical, and environmental importance. It is one of the longest non-polar glaciers in the world and the largest glacier in India, which is why it is often referred to as the Crown of the Himalayas. Why Is Siachen Glacier Called the Crown of the Himalayas? Siachen Glacier is called the Crown of the Himalayas because of its great elevation, massive ice coverage, extreme climatic conditions, and its important location in the eastern Karakoram range of the greater Himalayan system. It plays a key role in glaciology, water resources, military geography, and high-altitude research, making it one of the most significant glaciers in the Himalayan region.

Location of Siachen Glacier Siachen Glacier is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the northern part of India, near the Indo-China and Indo-Pakistan boundary region in Ladakh. The glacier lies above the Nubra Valley and forms part of the greater Himalayan cryosphere landscape. Length and Physical Features Siachen Glacier is approximately 75–76 km long and is one of the longest glaciers outside the polar regions. It consists of thick ice fields, crevasses, snow accumulation zones, ice cliffs, and high mountain ridges surrounding the glacier basin. Hydrological Importance The meltwater from Siachen Glacier feeds the Nubra River, which later joins the Shyok River and becomes part of the Indus River system. The glacier plays an important role in sustaining river flow, supporting cold-desert ecosystems, and contributing to regional water resources.

Largest Glacier in India Siachen Glacier is the largest glacier in India in terms of length and ice mass. It is also one of the most extensively studied Himalayan glaciers because of its high-altitude geography and strategic location. One of the Longest Non-Polar Glaciers in the World Siachen Glacier is counted among the longest non-polar glaciers in the world. Its length, elevation, and continuous ice stretch make it an important glacier in global mountain glaciology. Interesting Facts About Siachen Glacier One of the Highest Altitude Glaciers Siachen Glacier lies at an altitude ranging from about 5,400 m to above 7,000 m, making it one of the highest continuously inhabited and monitored glacier regions in the world. Extreme Cold Climate Zone Temperatures in Siachen Glacier can drop below –40°C in winter, with strong winds, snowstorms, and low oxygen levels, making it one of the toughest climate zones on Earth.