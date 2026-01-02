UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 (Out): Download Link at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the e-Admit Cards for the UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) and Public Prosecutor (PP) Recruitment Exam 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets after visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download the UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 by providing their Registration ID and Date of Birth. The exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026 in a single shift between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.
UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 Link Active
UPSC has activated the link to download the Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026. The admit card is an important document that contains information such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, shift timings, reporting time, etc. Click on the link below to download the UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026
Direct Link to Download UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 – Click Here
UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026: Overview
UPSC has released the UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 on January 2, 2026. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check the table below for Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Recruiting Organization
|
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
|
Post Names
|
Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) & Public Prosecutor (PP)
|
Total Vacancies
|
44 (19 APP, 25 PP)
|
Exam Date
|
January 11, 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
January 2, 2026
How to Download the UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download the UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Admit Card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
- On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on the "Admit Cards" tab.
- Now click on the link "e-Admit Cards for Various Recruitment Posts".
- Now check for the link titled "Recruitment Test for 19 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor and 25 posts of Public Prosecutor in CBI."
- Enter your details such as registration number and date of birth and click on the submit button
- The UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Save and download the PDF for exam day.
Details Mentioned on UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Hall Ticket 2026
Before downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct and in case of any discrepancy, candidates must reach out to the helpdesk.
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number/Registration ID
- Exam Date & Time
- Reporting Time
- Examination Centre Name and Address
- Photograph & Signature
- Important Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation