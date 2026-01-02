UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 (Out): Download Link at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the e-Admit Cards for the UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) and Public Prosecutor (PP) Recruitment Exam 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets after visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 by providing their Registration ID and Date of Birth. The exam will be conducted on January 11, 2026 in a single shift between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026 Link Active

UPSC has activated the link to download the Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026. The admit card is an important document that contains information such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, shift timings, reporting time, etc. Click on the link below to download the UPSC Assistant Prosecutor Admit Card 2026