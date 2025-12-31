SSC GD Apply Online 2025
MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025; Download Diploma Marksheet Soon at msbte.org.in

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 31, 2025, 13:17 IST

MSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will soon declare the Winter 2025 exam results on its official website. Students can get the direct link and the steps to check the MSBTE result 2025 provided below.

MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will shortly declare the winter exam results for the exams held in November-December 2025. MSBTE Result 2025 will be released on the official website- msbte.org.in. All students who appeared for these winter session exams can check and download their results using the direct link given below. To view the MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025, students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number. Information about the distribution of original mark sheets will be shared later through a separate circular. The soft copy of the course-wise result sheet will also be available in the institute's login.

MSBTE Winter Exam 2025 Result Link

As per the latest update, MSBTE released the results for various programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Result 2025 Official Website

Click here

Steps to Check MSBTE Winter 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MSBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - msbte.org.in

Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Winter 2025 Exam Result”.

Step 3: Fill in the required information and click on ‘Show Result’.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical EducationHighlights

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous education board in Maharashtra. It plans and manages diploma, post-diploma, and advanced diploma courses for its affiliated institutes. MSBTE was established in 1963 to meet the growing needs of technical institutions and students across the state.

