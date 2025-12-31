MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025; Download Diploma Marksheet Soon at msbte.org.in

MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will shortly declare the winter exam results for the exams held in November-December 2025. MSBTE Result 2025 will be released on the official website- msbte.org.in. All students who appeared for these winter session exams can check and download their results using the direct link given below. To view the MSBTE Winter Exam Result 2025, students need to enter their enrollment number or seat number. Information about the distribution of original mark sheets will be shared later through a separate circular. The soft copy of the course-wise result sheet will also be available in the institute's login.

MSBTE Winter Exam 2025 Result Link

As per the latest update, MSBTE released the results for various programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- msbte.org.in.