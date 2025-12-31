NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (Dec 31, 2025): Happy New Year’s Eve! You’ve made it to the final day of 2025, and what better way to wrap up the year than by securing one last green grid? If you’re playing Wordle 1656 over your morning coffee, you might find today's puzzle a bit loud, literally.
Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a little nudge to save your streak before the midnight celebrations begin, we have the tailored hints you need. Unlike some of the trickier puzzles we've seen this December, today’s word is a classic, but it still requires a sharp eye for consonant placement.
What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 31?
If you aren't ready for the full answer yet, here are some strategic clues to help you solve it on your own:
Hint 1: The word starts with the most common starting letter in the game: S.
Hint 2: The word ends with the letter N.
Hint 3: The vowels in this word are I and E.
Hint 4: Think of something that makes a very loud, piercing noise, often found on top of an ambulance or a fire truck.
Are there any double letters in today's Wordle?
If you are worried about those pesky repeating letters that often derail a good game, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Wordle 1656 does not contain any repeated letters. Every tile you flip will be a unique part of the 5-letter puzzle.
How many vowels are in Wordle today?
Today’s word follows a very standard structure. There are two vowels in the word, and they are placed in common positions, making it easier to narrow down if you use a vowel-heavy starting word like "ADIEU" or "AUDIO."
What is the specific clue for Wordle #1656?
The word for today carries a double meaning. While we modernly associate it with emergency alerts and loud warnings, it also hails from Greek mythology.
It refers to the dangerous creatures that lured nearby sailors with their enchanting music and voices to shipwreck on the rocky coast of their island.
Ready to see your results turn green? The Wordle answer for today, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, is:
SIREN
What is the best starting word for Wordle?
If you struggled with today's puzzle, your choice of opener might be to blame. Based on our analysis of recent trends and the NYT WordleBot, the best starting words for late 2025 continue to be CRANE, SLATE, or TRACE.
These words provide a high probability of hitting at least one yellow or green tile immediately. For today's word, SIREN, a starter like STARE or SANER would have given you a massive head start!
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Congratulations on finishing your final Wordle of 2025! Whether you solved it in two or six, you’ve kept your brain sharp all year long. We hope you have a fantastic New Year's celebration, and we will be right here to help you kick off 2026 with a fresh set of hints tomorrow.
