NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (Dec 31, 2025): Happy New Year’s Eve! You’ve made it to the final day of 2025, and what better way to wrap up the year than by securing one last green grid? If you’re playing Wordle 1656 over your morning coffee, you might find today's puzzle a bit loud, literally.

Whether you are down to your last guess or just want a little nudge to save your streak before the midnight celebrations begin, we have the tailored hints you need. Unlike some of the trickier puzzles we've seen this December, today’s word is a classic, but it still requires a sharp eye for consonant placement.

What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 31?

If you aren't ready for the full answer yet, here are some strategic clues to help you solve it on your own:

Hint 1: The word starts with the most common starting letter in the game: S.