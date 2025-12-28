NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 28, 2025): It is the last Sunday of 2025, and while you might be winding down for the year, Wordle #1653 is here to ensure your brain stays active. If you are staring at a screen full of gray and yellow boxes, you aren't the only one. Today's puzzle has a specific structural problem that even the most experienced players often can't solve. Unlike yesterday's vocabulary test, today's difficulty lies in letter arrangement. If your go-to starter words failed to turn up any green tiles, don't panic. We have analyzed the board to bring you the best hints, clues, and the final answer to keep your stats perfect. What are the Wordle Hints Today, December 28, 2025? Before we hand over the solution, let's try to get you there with a few nudges. These hints are designed to simulate the "aha!" moment without spoiling the game instantly.

Hint 1 (The Category): The word has to do with leadership and the order of religious groups. Hint 2 (The Vowels): This word has two vowels, but they aren't next to each other. Hint 3 (The Grammar): This word is a noun that means a certain person. Hint 4 (Synonym): You might think of the head of a monastery when you hear this name. Is There a Double Letter in Today's Wordle? Yes, there is. This is the primary reason many players are struggling today. The word features a double consonant right in the center. Double letters are notorious streak-killers because they don't always behave intuitively when you are eliminating characters. If you have found one consonant that seems to be in the wrong spot, try using it twice. Wordle Clue: Starts and Ends With... If the hints above didn't quite make sense, let's look at the exact letter placements to narrow down your choices.