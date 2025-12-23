NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1648): Check Clues, Answers, December 23, 2025

NYT Wordle Hints Today (December 23, 2025): The holidays are in full swing, and between wrapping gifts and finalizing travel plans, you might be using Wordle NYT as your brief escape from the chaos. Tuesday puzzles are often tricky, not as brutal as the weekend stumpers, but they can still trap you if you aren't careful with your vowel placement. If your usual starting word has left you with a board full of gray tiles, don't panic. We are here to guide you through Wordle #1648 with a series of hints that gradually increase in clarity, ensuring you save that precious streak.
What are the Wordle Hints Today (December 23)?
If you want to solve the puzzle on your own but need a little push in the right direction, these Wordle hints and clues will help you narrow down the possibilities without giving it all away.
-
Hint 1 (Meaning): This word describes a quick flash of light or a brief sparkle, often seen reflecting off a shiny surface like metal or glass.
-
Hint 2 (Grammar): It functions as both a noun and a verb.
-
Hint 3 (Synonyms): Think of words like shimmer, twinkle, or gleam.
-
Hint 4 (Vowels): There is only one vowel in Wordle today.
Is There a Wordle Clue for Wordle #1648?
Yes. One of the biggest stumbling blocks for players is often the fear of double letters. You can breathe a sigh of relief today: todays Wordle contains no repeated letters.
Furthermore, if you are hunting for position clues, the word begins with a guttural consonant that is often associated with great or good.
What is the Best Wordle Starting Word?
To avoid scrambling on the fifth or sixth guess in future games, your opening strategy is critical. For a puzzle like Wordle #1648, which features a single vowel and a blend of common consonants, starting words that maximize vowel discovery are essential.
ADIEU: Clears out four vowels immediately.
STARE: Hits common consonants and the 'E'.
ROATE: A favorite among mathematically inclined players for its letter frequency.
Using a word like "SLANT" or "GRIPE" today would have put you in an excellent position to solve Wordle #1648 in three tries or less.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today, December 23, 2025?
If the NYT Wordle clues above didn't quite flick the light switch on for you, or if you are simply down to your last guess and can't afford a loss, here is the solution.
The answer to Wordle today, Dec 23 (#1648), is GLINT.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 22 December, 2025 #1647: CONCH
Wordle Hint for 21 December, 2025 #1646: QUILT
Wordle Hint for 20 December, 2025 #1645: WHITE
Wordle Hint for 19 December, 2025 #1644: MYRRH
Wordle Hint for 18 December, 2025 #1643: RUGBY
Wordle Hint for 17 December, 2025 #1642: GRASS
Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
Congratulations on keeping your streak alive for another day! Wordle #1648 was a fittingly bright word for the festive season, reminding us to look for the sparkle in the everyday. As you prepare for tomorrow's puzzle, remember that a strong starting word is your best defense against a broken streak. Check back here tomorrow for more Wordle hints and strategies to help you conquer the New York Times' daily challenge.
