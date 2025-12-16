NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1641): Check Clues, Answers, December 16, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and if you are staring at a screen full of gray tiles, you aren’t alone. We are deep into the 1600s with puzzle #1641, and today’s word is a bit of a curveball. It is one of those words you probably use in conversation, especially if you are a storyteller or a content creator, but seeing it spelled out on the grid can trip up even the most seasoned NYT puzzle game veterans.
If your usual starting words like ARISE or STARE haven't cracked the code yet, don't stress. We have the hints you need to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. Whether you just need a gentle push or the full solution to keep that streak alive, we have you covered below.
What are Today’s Wordle Hints for December 16?
If you want to solve it yourself but just need a little direction to organize your thoughts, check these out.
Hint 1 (Vowels): Today's word contains three vowels.
Hint 2 (Structure): It starts with the letter S and ends with the letter E.
Hint 3 (Meaning): This word describes a smooth transition from one topic, song, or scene to another without interruption.
Hint 4 (Grammar): It can be used as both a noun and a verb.
Is There a Specific Clue for Wordle #1641?
Yes, and it is a tricky one.
Clue: Watch out for a repeating vowel. Also, the spelling is deceptively difficult because the pronunciation (which sounds like "seg-way") does not match the visual letter arrangement. Don't let the hard "G" sound confuse you; it is followed by a vowel combination that looks more French or Italian than English.
What is the Wordle Answer Today for December 16?
If you are down to your last guess or just ready to see the green lights, here is the solution.
The answer for Wordle #1641 is SEGUE.
What does Segue mean?
A segue (pronounced seg-way) is an uninterrupted transition. You might hear a podcaster say, "That's a great segue into our next topic," or notice how a DJ mixes two songs so the beat never stops. It comes from the Italian word seguire, meaning to follow.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
Wordle Hint for 14 December, 2025 #1639: SWING
Wordle Hint for 13 December, 2025 #1638: MISER
Wordle Hint for 12 December, 2025 #1637: TRUCK
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Great job on keeping that streak alive! Today's puzzle was a lesson in phonetics versus spelling. If you found the "UE" ending tricky, you definitely were not the only one. Come back tomorrow for more NYT Wordle hints, and good luck with the rest of your Tuesday!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation