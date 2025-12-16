NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1641): Check Clues, Answers, December 16, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today: It is Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and if you are staring at a screen full of gray tiles, you aren’t alone. We are deep into the 1600s with puzzle #1641, and today’s word is a bit of a curveball. It is one of those words you probably use in conversation, especially if you are a storyteller or a content creator, but seeing it spelled out on the grid can trip up even the most seasoned NYT puzzle game veterans.

If your usual starting words like ARISE or STARE haven't cracked the code yet, don't stress. We have the hints you need to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun immediately. Whether you just need a gentle push or the full solution to keep that streak alive, we have you covered below.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for December 16?

If you want to solve it yourself but just need a little direction to organize your thoughts, check these out.