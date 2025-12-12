School delays and closings today (December 12, 2025): The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued widespread Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley this morning, impacting millions and forcing hundreds of districts to adjust their schedules.

If you are looking for school delays and closings today, you are not alone; hazardous conditions are making early morning travel dangerous. Here onwards, you will get to read the list of all confirmed school closings and delays to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Forecasters confirm that a persistent La Niña pattern is driving the current winter weather severity, characterized by heavy snow and icy roads, leading to immediate changes for many schools in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia.