School delays and closings today (December 12, 2025): The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued widespread Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across parts of the Midwest and Ohio Valley this morning, impacting millions and forcing hundreds of districts to adjust their schedules.
If you are looking for school delays and closings today, you are not alone; hazardous conditions are making early morning travel dangerous. Here onwards, you will get to read the list of all confirmed school closings and delays to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Forecasters confirm that a persistent La Niña pattern is driving the current winter weather severity, characterized by heavy snow and icy roads, leading to immediate changes for many schools in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia.
List of School Delays and Closings Today by U.S. State
Below is the most current list of school delays and closings today, compiled from local news affiliates and official district announcements. Road conditions are treacherous, and school superintendents are prioritizing safety by utilizing designated snow days or initiating remote learning schedules.
Which Cincinnati Districts have Announced School Closings?
The Cincinnati area, a focal point of the current winter weather system, is seeing significant disruption. Many districts have opted for outright closure, while others have enacted a two-hour delay to allow road crews time to treat thoroughfares.
|
School District
|
U.S. State
|
Status
|
Details
|
Cincinnati Public Schools (OH)
|
Ohio
|
CLOSED
|
All schools and administrative offices closed.
|
Mason City Schools (OH)
|
Ohio
|
2-Hour Delay
|
No morning kindergarten or preschool.
|
Dayton Public Schools (OH)
|
Ohio
|
CLOSED
|
All after-school activities canceled.
|
Covington Independent (KY)
|
Kentucky
|
CLOSED
|
All athletic and extracurricular activities canceled.
|
Boone County Schools (KY)
|
Kentucky
|
CLOSED
|
Remote learning day for all students.
|
Lawrenceburg Community (IN)
|
Indiana
|
2-Hour Delay
|
Buses running on an emergency weather route schedule.
|
Kanawha County Schools (WV)
|
West Virginia
|
CLOSED
|
Due to high likelihood of overnight refreeze and black ice.
🥶🥶EXTREME COLD: Arctic air moves south Fri-Sun, bringing life-threatening wind chills (below -30°F in some areas) and temps 20-30°F below normal from the Plains to the Mid-South. Prepare now to protect people, pets, and pipes. pic.twitter.com/JGWWKwTLXM— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 11, 2025
How to Check Your Local School Closings and Delays Status?
For the fastest and most reliable confirmation of school closings and delays, always turn to official, localized sources. Relying solely on social media can sometimes lead to misinformation during winter storms.
-
Official District Website: The superintendent’s office posts the official notice on the school district's homepage. This is the ultimate source of truth.
-
Local Television and Radio Affiliates: Major news stations partner with districts to display official closing lists on the ticker and their websites.
-
Opt-in Notification Systems: Many districts use automated phone, text, or email alerts. Ensure your contact information is up-to-date with your child’s school.
-
511 Traveler Information: Check state-run travel sites for updated road conditions to anticipate potential last-minute changes to school bus routes.
Parents and commuters should keep an eye out for last-minute updates, especially about afternoon activities or possible school closings tomorrow, since the active winter weather system is expected to last through the afternoon. Conditions can change quickly, so always check your local district's website first for the most up-to-date and accurate information.
