SSC GD Notification 2026: Check 25,487 Constable Vacancies, and Download PDF

SSC GD Notification 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Constable Notification 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 Notification aims to fill 25486 vacancies of General Duty Constable positions in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB.

Candidates who have completed class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board can apply online after visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, between December 1 and December 31, 2025 and the CBT exam can be conducted tentatively between February and April 2026.

SSC GD Constable Notification 2026 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of SSC GD 2026 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC GD 2026 Notification PDF.