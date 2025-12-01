SSC GD Notification 2026: Check 25,487 Constable Vacancies, and Download PDF

SSC GD Notification 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC GD Constable Notification 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 Notification aims to fill 25486 vacancies of General Duty Constable positions in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB.
Candidates who have completed class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board can apply online after visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in, between December 1 and December 31, 2025 and the CBT exam can be conducted tentatively between February and April 2026.
SSC GD Constable Notification 2026 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of SSC GD 2026 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC GD 2026 Notification PDF.
|
SSC GD Constable Notification 2026
SSC GD Notification 2026: Overview
The SSC GD Constable Notification 2026 was released on December 1, 2025 at ssc.gov.in, to recruit eligible candidates in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Check the table below for SSC GD 2026 Notification Key Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
SSC GD Constable 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Forces
|
BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), SSF
|
Vacancies
|
25487
|
Eligibility
|
10th Pass
|
Age Limit
|
18-23 years (Age relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
₹100 (Free for SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT)
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Constable Notification 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the SSC GD Vacancy 2026 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Candidates can check the details below
Educational Qualification:
The candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from
a recognised Board/ University as on or before the cut-off date, i.e., January 1, 2026
Age Limit: The cutoff date to measure age will be August 1, 2025.
Minimum Age: 18 year
Maximum Age: 27 years
How to Apply Online for SSC GD Notification 2026?
Candidates will be able to apply online for SSC GD vacancy 2025 after visiting the official ssc.gov.in or following the steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the apply online button and then click on SSC GD online application link
- For new users, click on the register button to get the registration number and password or click on the login and enter the already provided registration number and password.
- Fill in the remaining information and upload the remaining information.
- Pay the application fees as per your category.
- Submit the online application form and download it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation