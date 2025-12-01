Visual skill tests are a form of brain-teaser puzzle that test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. The most common types of brain teasers involve finding a mistake, solving a code, or spotting the hidden object in the picture.
Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain. How sharp are your visual skills?
Let’s find out!
Do You Have a High IQ? Find the Mistake in This Thanksgiving Image in 5 Seconds!
Visual Skill Test: Find the Odd Number in 4 Seconds
Source: YouTube
In the image shared above, a grid full of numbers can be seen. One of the numbers in the picture is different from the rest, and the challenge for readers is to spot it in 4 seconds.
This brain teaser puzzle will test your attention to detail. Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully. Have you identified the odd one out in the picture?
Hurry up; time is running out. Study the image attentively; it is right there.
And…
Time’s up.
Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the odd number in the picture.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
Spot the Differences: Only Sharp Eyes Can Find 3 Differences in 19 Seconds!
Visual Skill Test: Solution
The odd number is 86 and is marked with a red circle.
