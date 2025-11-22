IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Group D Exam Admit Card Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Nov 22, 2025, 17:17 IST

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: RRB will release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 starting from November 23, 2025. The RRB Group D exam will be conducted between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026. Candidates can download admit cards using their registration number and password

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Admit card release begins November 23, 2025, four days before the exam.
  • The RRB Group D exam is scheduled from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026.
  • 32,438 vacancies will be filled under CEN 08/2024 for Track Maintainer, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman, and others

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 on its official regional website. The RRB Group D Exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 27, 2025 and January 16, 2026 and the initial day admit card will get released on November 23, 2025, 4 days before exam. 

Approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 for a total of 32,438 vacancies of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman and others. After the release of the RRB Group D city intimation slip, RRB will release the Group D admit card 2025.

RRB releases the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 daily, starting 4 days before the exam, containing details such as registration number, roll number, examination centre details, shift timings, etc. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by logging into their account with their registration number and password. 

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

RRB will release the Group D Admit Card. The admit card contains important details such as name and roll number as well as exam time and exam centre details. On the examination day candidates must take the printout of the admit card. Along with this, candidates must carry a valid photo ID. one passport-size photo. The card will get released 4 days before your exam, as mentioned on RRB Group D City Slip 2025. The RRB Group D Admit Card is scheduled to be conducted between November 27 2025 and January 16, 2026.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RRB Group D 2025 Admit Card will start getting released from November 27, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card 4 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB Group D

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Admit Card Release Date

From November 23, 2025

Exam Dates

November 27 and January 16, 2026

Vacancies

32,438

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Duration

90 minutes

Shifts

3 shifts per day

Official Websites

rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com

Login Credentials Required

Registration Number & Date of Birth
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Nov 22, 2025, 17:06 IST

    What are the details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

    Before downloading the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025.

    • Candidate’s name and photograph
    • Registration and roll number
    • Exam date and shift timing
    • Reporting time and exam centre address
    • Important instructions for the exam day
  • Nov 22, 2025, 16:30 IST

    RRB Group Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry to the Examination Centre

    Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry the important documents along with the admit card. Check the list below for documents to carry to the examination centre

    • Printed copy of the admit card
    • Valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
    • Passport-size photograph (same as uploaded during registration)

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 will be released by regional RRBs from November 23, 2025. The RRB Group D City Slip 2025 has already been started releasing 10 days before the exam. The RRB Group D exam will be conducted between November 27, 2025 and January 16, 2026. The Admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with valid photo ID.

