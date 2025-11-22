RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Group D Exam Admit Card Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will activate the link to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 on its official regional website. The RRB Group D Exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 27, 2025 and January 16, 2026 and the initial day admit card will get released on November 23, 2025, 4 days before exam.

Approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 for a total of 32,438 vacancies of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman and others. After the release of the RRB Group D city intimation slip, RRB will release the Group D admit card 2025.

RRB releases the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 daily, starting 4 days before the exam, containing details such as registration number, roll number, examination centre details, shift timings, etc. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

RRB will release the Group D Admit Card. The admit card contains important details such as name and roll number as well as exam time and exam centre details. On the examination day candidates must take the printout of the admit card. Along with this, candidates must carry a valid photo ID. one passport-size photo. The card will get released 4 days before your exam, as mentioned on RRB Group D City Slip 2025. The RRB Group D Admit Card is scheduled to be conducted between November 27 2025 and January 16, 2026.

The RRB Group D 2025 Admit Card will start getting released from November 27, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card 4 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.