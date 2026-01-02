HP TET Nov 2025 Result OUT: Download HPBOSE TET Scorecard at hpbose.org

HP TET Nov 2025 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for various subjects, including JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Shastri, LT, Punjabi, and Urdu, can now check their scorecards.
The HP TET Result 2025 has been released on January 2, 2025 and candidates can check their result by providing their roll number or application number. The HP TET Nov 2025 exam was conducted between November 2 and November 16, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.
HP TET Nov 2025 Result Direct Link
Candidates who attempted the examination for the HP TET Nov 2025 session can now check their result from the official website of HPBOSE. The result contains the qualification status of candidates and the marks secured by them in each subject.
Direct Link to Check HP TET November 2025 Result (Link Active)
HP TET Nov 2025 Result: Overview
The HP TET Result 2025 link has been activated by HPBOSE on January 2, 2026. In the HPBOSE TET Result general category candidates need to score 60% to get eligible for teacher positions in Himachal Pradesh. Check the table below for HP TET Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
Exam Session
|
November 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
November 2, 5, 8, 9, and 16, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released (4th Week of December 2025)
|
Qualifying Marks
|
General: 60% (90/150)
|
Certificate Validity
|
Lifetime
|
Official Website
|
hpbose.org
How to Check the HP TET November 2025 Result?
Candidates can check the HP TET Result 2025 for November session clicking on the direct link below or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, hpbose.org.
- On the homepage, click on TET (Nov-2025)
- A new page will open up; now provide your application number or roll number.
- Now click on the search button
- Your HP TET Nov 2025 Result will get displayed on the screen. Check your marks and qualifying status.
- Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation