HP TET Nov 2025 Result OUT: Download HPBOSE TET Scorecard at hpbose.org

HP TET Nov 2025 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for various subjects, including JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Shastri, LT, Punjabi, and Urdu, can now check their scorecards.

The HP TET Result 2025 has been released on January 2, 2025 and candidates can check their result by providing their roll number or application number. The HP TET Nov 2025 exam was conducted between November 2 and November 16, 2025, at various exam centres across the state.

HP TET Nov 2025 Result Direct Link

Candidates who attempted the examination for the HP TET Nov 2025 session can now check their result from the official website of HPBOSE. The result contains the qualification status of candidates and the marks secured by them in each subject.

Direct Link to Check HP TET November 2025 Result (Link Active)