Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2025-26 PDFs: Download Subject-Wise Class 12 Sample Papers

II PUC Model Papers PDF: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has made available the 2nd PUC Model Question Papers for the academic year 2025–26. These model papers have been released for Class 12 students studying in Science, Commerce, Arts, and language streams, helping them understand the latest exam pattern, question format, and marking structure prescribed by the board.
The II PUC model question papers 2025–26 are available in PDF format on the official board portal. Students preparing for the upcoming Karnataka 2nd PUC board examinations are advised to download and practise these papers regularly for better exam readiness.
What Are Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers?
2nd PUC model question papers are officially designed practice papers released by the Karnataka Board to give students a clear idea of:
The latest exam pattern
Types of questions asked in board exams
Section-wise marks distribution
Difficulty level of the examination
These papers are prepared strictly according to the revised syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session and serve as an important preparation resource for Class 12 students.
2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2025-26: Stream-Wise Availability
The Karnataka Board has released three sets of 2nd PUC model question papers for each subject to help students practise different question patterns ahead of the board exams. Subject-wise PDFs are available as per the official notification.
Science Stream
|Physics
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Chemistry
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Mathematics
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Biology
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
Commerce Stream
|Accountancy
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Business Studies
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Economics
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Statistics
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
Arts Stream
|History
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Political Science
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Sociology
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Geography
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Other Humanities Subjects
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
Languages
|English
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Kannada
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Hindi
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
|Sanskrit
|Model Paper 1
|Model Paper 2
|Model Paper 3
Students should ensure they download the model papers relevant to their subject combination.
👉 To check model question papers for all subjects offered in 2nd PUC, click here.
Why Should Students Practise 2nd PUC Model Question Papers?
Practising model question papers plays a crucial role in board exam preparation. Here’s how they help:
-
Understand the exam format: Students become familiar with question types and paper structure
-
Improve time management: Solving full-length papers helps in managing exam duration effectively
-
Identify weak areas: Helps students focus on topics that need more revision
-
Boost confidence: Regular practice reduces exam fear and increases accuracy
Using model question papers along with textbook revision can significantly improve performance in the final examination.
Preparation Tips Using 2nd PUC Model Papers
-
Start solving model papers after completing the syllabus
-
Practise papers within the allotted exam time
-
Revise important chapters after analysing each paper
-
Combine model paper practice with previous years’ question papers for better results
Previous Years’ 2nd PUC Model Papers
Along with the latest 2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2025–26, students can also refer to previous years’ Karnataka PUC model papers to understand question trends and recurring topics. Practising older model papers provides additional exposure and strengthens exam preparation.
The release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2025–26 is an important step for Class 12 students preparing for the board examinations. These model papers help students understand the exam pattern and plan their studies more effectively. Candidates are advised to download subject-wise PDFs from the official portal and practise them regularly to enhance their performance in the upcoming 2nd PUC board exams.
