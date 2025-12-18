Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers 2025-26 PDFs: Download Subject-Wise Class 12 Sample Papers

II PUC Model Papers PDF: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has made available the 2nd PUC Model Question Papers for the academic year 2025–26. These model papers have been released for Class 12 students studying in Science, Commerce, Arts, and language streams, helping them understand the latest exam pattern, question format, and marking structure prescribed by the board.

The II PUC model question papers 2025–26 are available in PDF format on the official board portal. Students preparing for the upcoming Karnataka 2nd PUC board examinations are advised to download and practise these papers regularly for better exam readiness.

What Are Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Question Papers?

2nd PUC model question papers are officially designed practice papers released by the Karnataka Board to give students a clear idea of: