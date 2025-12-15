Which Acid Is Known as the Acid of Batteries?

Acid of Batteries: Batteries are an essential part of our daily lives. From cars and bikes to inverters, UPS systems, and even emergency power backups, batteries help store and supply electrical energy whenever needed. But have you ever wondered which acid is used inside these batteries and why it is so important?

In chemistry and general science, Sulphuric Acid (H₂SO₄) is widely known as the “Acid of Batteries.” This question is frequently asked in school exams, competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and NTSE, and is also a common topic in basic science education. Understanding why sulphuric acid is used in batteries helps students connect chemistry concepts with real-life applications.

In this article, we will clearly explain which acid is called the acid of batteries, its properties, role in batteries, uses, safety precautions, and importance for students all in a simple and exam-oriented way.