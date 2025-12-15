RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Which Acid Is Known as the Acid of Batteries?

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 15, 2025, 19:02 IST

Sulphuric acid (H₂SO₄) is known as the acid of batteries and is mainly used in lead-acid batteries. This article explains why sulphuric acid is used, its role as an electrolyte, key properties, and importance for school and competitive exams. A must-read topic for students preparing for science examinations.

Acid of Batteries: Batteries are an essential part of our daily lives. From cars and bikes to inverters, UPS systems, and even emergency power backups, batteries help store and supply electrical energy whenever needed. But have you ever wondered which acid is used inside these batteries and why it is so important?

In chemistry and general science, Sulphuric Acid (H₂SO₄) is widely known as the “Acid of Batteries.” This question is frequently asked in school exams, competitive exams like NEET, JEE, and NTSE, and is also a common topic in basic science education. Understanding why sulphuric acid is used in batteries helps students connect chemistry concepts with real-life applications.

In this article, we will clearly explain which acid is called the acid of batteries, its properties, role in batteries, uses, safety precautions, and importance for students all in a simple and exam-oriented way.

Which Acid Is Called the Acid of Batteries?

Sulphuric Acid (H₂SO₄) is known as the acid of batteries.

It is mainly used in lead-acid batteries, which are commonly found in:

  • Cars and motorcycles

  • Inverters and UPS systems

  • Emergency power backup units

  • Industrial power storage systems

Sulphuric acid acts as an electrolyte in these batteries, allowing chemical reactions to take place and helping convert chemical energy into electrical energy.

Why Is Sulphuric Acid Used in Batteries?

Sulphuric acid is used in batteries because of its unique chemical properties, which make it ideal for energy storage and release.

Key Reasons:

  • It is a strong acid that dissociates easily into ions

  • It allows smooth flow of electric current

  • It supports reversible chemical reactions, which means batteries can be recharged

  • It reacts effectively with lead plates present inside the battery

Because of these properties, sulphuric acid plays a crucial role in the working of lead-acid batteries.

Role of Sulphuric Acid in a Lead-Acid Battery

Inside a lead-acid battery:

  • The battery contains lead dioxide (PbO₂) and spongy lead (Pb) as electrodes

  • Sulphuric acid acts as the electrolyte

During Discharge:

  • Sulphuric acid reacts with lead plates

  • Electrical energy is produced

  • The concentration of sulphuric acid decreases

During Charging:

  • Electrical energy is supplied

  • The chemical reactions reverse

  • Sulphuric acid concentration increases again

This reversible process is what makes lead-acid batteries reusable.

Important Properties of Sulphuric Acid

Some key properties that make sulphuric acid suitable for batteries include:

These properties are often asked in school chemistry exams.

Other Uses of Sulphuric Acid

Apart from batteries, sulphuric acid has many industrial and laboratory uses:

  • Manufacturing fertilizers (like ammonium sulphate)

  • Petroleum refining

  • Chemical manufacturing

  • Making detergents and dyes

  • Used in laboratories as a reagent

Because of its wide usage, sulphuric acid is also known as the “ of Chemicals.”

Safety Precautions While Handling Sulphuric Acid

Since sulphuric acid is highly corrosive, safety is very important.

  • Always wear gloves and protective goggles

  • Avoid direct contact with skin

  • In case of spillage, wash immediately with plenty of water

  • Never add water to acid; always add acid to water

These points are especially important for students performing experiments in labs.

Importance of This Topic for Students

The question “Which acid is known as the acid of batteries?” is frequently asked in:

  • Class 8, 9, and 10 science exams

  • Competitive exams like NEET and JEE

  • General knowledge quizzes

Remembering this concept helps students score easy marks and understand practical chemistry.

Sulphuric Acid (H₂SO₄) is rightly called the acid of batteries because it plays a vital role in the working of lead-acid batteries. Acting as an electrolyte, it enables chemical reactions that help store and release electrical energy efficiently. Due to its strong acidic nature, high conductivity, and reversible reaction capability, sulphuric acid remains the most suitable acid for batteries used worldwide. For students, this topic is not only important from an exam point of view but also helps in understanding how chemistry is applied in real-life technology.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

