Which Waterfall Is Known as the Smoke That Thunders?

Smoke That Thunders Waterfall: Victoria Falls is known as the “Smoke That Thunders” because of the massive mist clouds and the thunder-like roar created when the Zambezi River plunges over a steep basalt cliff. The local Tonga name “Mosi-oa-Tunya” perfectly describes this natural phenomenon, where rising spray looks like smoke and the powerful sound resembles continuous thunder. Why Is Victoria Falls Called the Smoke That Thunders? The nickname comes from the extraordinary force of the falling water. As the Zambezi River crashes into the narrow gorge below, it throws up enormous columns of mist that can rise hundreds of metres into the sky. At the same time, the vibration and impact of the water generate a loud roaring sound that can be heard from kilometres away, especially during the rainy season, making the waterfall live up to its dramatic name.

Location of Victoria Falls Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River in southern Africa, forming a natural boundary between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Its location near the towns of Livingstone (Zambia) and Victoria Falls Town (Zimbabwe) has made it one of Africa’s most internationally recognized and frequently visited natural landmarks. One of the Largest Waterfalls in the World Victoria Falls is considered one of the largest waterfalls in the world due to its combined width and height. Stretching about 1,708 metres wide and plunging roughly 108 metres, it creates the largest single sheet of falling water on Earth. Its scale distinguishes it from taller or wider waterfalls elsewhere, making it a spectacular sight. Volume of Water and Thunderous Sound During the rainy season, the Zambezi River releases an enormous volume of water, sometimes exceeding 500 million cubic metres per minute. The sheer impact produces a deep, echoing sound that travels across the landscape. This continuous roar has fascinated visitors and explorers for centuries.

Mist Clouds, Rainbows, and Moonbows The mist created by Victoria Falls rises over 400 metres and can be seen from miles away. During daylight, the spray often produces bright, multicolored rainbows, while on full moon nights, visitors can witness the rare and magical moonbow. These natural displays contribute to the waterfall’s worldwide fame. UNESCO World Heritage Site Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1989, Victoria Falls is recognized for its exceptional geological and ecological importance. The mist supports a permanent rainforest ecosystem along the gorge, sustaining rare plants and diverse wildlife even in an otherwise dry region. Interesting Facts About Victoria Falls Local Name and Meaning Victoria Falls is called Mosi-oa-Tunya, meaning “The Smoke That Thunders” in the Tonga language. This name was given long before European explorers arrived, describing the continuous mist and powerful roar of the falls.

Border Between Two Countries The waterfall lies between Zambia and Zimbabwe, making it one of the few major waterfalls in the world that serves as an international boundary. Tourists can view it from both countries, each offering unique perspectives. Rainforest Created by Mist The continuous spray of water has created a lush rainforest ecosystem along the gorge, which sustains unique flora and fauna. Even during dry seasons, this rainforest thrives due to the constant moisture. Peak Flow Visible from Space During peak flow, the massive mist clouds are so dense that they are visible from space. Satellite images often capture the vast white spray rising from the falls, highlighting its enormous scale. Adventure and Tourism Hub Victoria Falls attracts millions of tourists annually. It is a hotspot for adventure activities like bungee jumping, white-water rafting, helicopter rides, and swimming at the famous Devil’s Pool, a natural rock pool right on the edge of the falls.