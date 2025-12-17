Even the sharpest eyes will fail to spot the 3 differences in the frog and snail pictures in 17 seconds. Can you?

IB SA Result 2025 PDF
By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 17, 2025, 18:51 IST

Think you have exceptional visual acuity? Test your eyes by spotting 3 differences in the frog and snail pictures in just 17 seconds!

Spot 3 differences frog and snail.
Spot 3 differences frog and snail.

Spot the Difference puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's observation skills and memory. Spot the difference challenge is one of the most popular online puzzle games today. Apart from the fun involved in playing the game, it also helps enhance attention span and improve concentration.

The basic premise of a spot-the-difference puzzle revolves around two almost identical pictures, and it is your task to spot the differences between them. It is an excellent way to boost brain health as it engages the brain and eyes, resulting in improved attention and focus.

Adding a time limit further enhances the game's challenge and appeal to netizens. If you are looking for a game that provides fun and an opportunity to showcase your attentiveness, then you are in the right place.

Do you have exceptional visual acuity?

Let’s find out!

Spot the Difference: Can You Spot 3 Differences in 17 Seconds?

find differences

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your memory and attention to detail with this spot the difference puzzle.

The image shared above shows two pictures of a frog and a snail.

The two pictures look identical at first glance. However, there are three differences, and you need to identify them within 17 seconds. 

Some differences are so obvious that you will notice them immediately. The tricky ones will be difficult to spot.

The best way to solve these types of problems is to focus your attention on the image and study the finer details, like the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

Regular practice of such puzzles can boost concentration and sharpen the brain. Moreover, such puzzles keep your brain active, which can help prevent cognitive decline in older age.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with keen attention to detail will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 17 seconds. If you managed to spot the differences, you have the sharpest eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences have the sharpest eyes and brains.

If you haven't found the differences yet, see the solution below.

Spot the Differences: Solution

The picture shared below illustrates the differences between the two images.

find differences solution

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this exciting puzzle challenge shared below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

... Read More

