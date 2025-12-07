Only 5% with 20/20 Vision Can Spot the Worm among Birds in 7 Seconds!

Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also known for testing an individual's observation skills.
Visual Illusion: Find the Worm
Source: Nest Friends
This visual illusion puzzle will be a good test of your observation skills. In the picture above, a group of different-coloured birds can be seen.
Hidden among the birds is a tiny worm, and today’s challenge is to find the hidden worm in 7 seconds. Can you find it within the time limit?
Let’s find out!
Experts suggest that people who can solve visual illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills. They also suggest that regular practice of visual illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Now start searching!
Only someone with an excellent eye for detail can quickly find the hidden worm.
We are providing a hint to make the search process much easier.
Hint: The worm has blended in so well with the surroundings.
Look carefully at the picture; the worm is hiding expertly somewhere.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look again;
Have you found the worm?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you have completed the challenge within 7 seconds?
Congratulations to you if you are among those who spotted the hidden worm within the time limit.
You people have excellent visual skills; most people won’t find the worm in 7 seconds.
Let’s check out the answer now!
Visual Illusion with Answer
The worm can be seen on the left side of the picture, hiding between a yellow bird and a navy blue bird.
If you loved this visual illusion challenge, remember to try out some other exciting challenges from our must-try section below.
Also, share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can spot the hidden worm among the birds.
