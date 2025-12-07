Only 5% with 20/20 Vision Can Spot the Worm among Birds in 7 Seconds!

Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also known for testing an individual's observation skills.

Do you have 20/20 vision?

Visual Illusion: Find the Worm

This visual illusion puzzle will be a good test of your observation skills. In the picture above, a group of different-coloured birds can be seen.

Hidden among the birds is a tiny worm, and today’s challenge is to find the hidden worm in 7 seconds. Can you find it within the time limit?

Let’s find out!

Experts suggest that people who can solve visual illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills. They also suggest that regular practice of visual illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.