Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 4471 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Southern Railway has released the Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 4471 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from 28 August 2026 to 27 September 2026 up to 5:00 PM. The recruitment includes 163 fresher vacancies and 4308 Ex-ITI vacancies across various trades like Fitter, Electrician, Welder, and COPA. The stipend ranges from Rs.8,200 to Rs.9,600 per month. Candidates who have passed 10th, 12th, or ITI in relevant trades can apply. This is a good chance for young candidates to get hands-on training in Southern Railway workshops. Check this article to know the full details, eligibility, and how to apply.

Southern Railway Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates can find all the information about Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below: