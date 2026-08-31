Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply for 4471 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has started the application process from 28 August 2026 and continues till 27 September 2026. Interested candidates must apply for a total of 4,471 vacancies through the official website, sr.indianrailways.gov.in.
Key Points
- Southern Railway released 4471 Act Apprentice vacancies for 2026.
- Apply online for apprenticeships from Aug 28, 2026, to Sep 27, 2026.
- Selection is merit-based (no written exam) for 10th/12th/ITI candidates.
Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Southern Railway has released the Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 4471 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from 28 August 2026 to 27 September 2026 up to 5:00 PM. The recruitment includes 163 fresher vacancies and 4308 Ex-ITI vacancies across various trades like Fitter, Electrician, Welder, and COPA. The stipend ranges from Rs.8,200 to Rs.9,600 per month. Candidates who have passed 10th, 12th, or ITI in relevant trades can apply. This is a good chance for young candidates to get hands-on training in Southern Railway workshops. Check this article to know the full details, eligibility, and how to apply.
Southern Railway Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can find all the information about Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Southern Railway
|
Post Name
|
Act Apprentice
|
Total Vacancies
|
4,471 (163 Freshers + 4,308 Ex-ITI)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Starting Date to Apply
|
28 August 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
27 September 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
|
Age Limit
|
• 15 to 22 years (Fresher)
• 15 to 24 years (Ex-ITI & MLT)
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th/12th (Fresher) OR 10th/12th + ITI in relevant trade (Ex-ITI)
|
Selection Process
|
Merit List + Document Verification (No written exam)
|
Stipend
|
Rs. 8,200 to Rs. 9,600 per month
|
Application Fee
|
• Rs. 100 (General/OBC)
• Nil (SC/ST/Women/PwBD)
|
Official Website
|
sr.indianrailways.gov.in
Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 Notification
Southern Railway has released a recruitment notification for 4,471 Apprentice Posts on August 28, 2026, on the official website, sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification before applying.
|
Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check all the eligibility criteria for Recruitment 2026 listed below:
Educational Qualification
-
Fresher Category (Fitter, Painter, Welder): Passed 10th Class with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks under the 10+2 system or its equivalent.
-
Fresher Category (Medical Laboratory Technician): Passed 12th Class with a minimum of 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
-
Ex-ITI Category: Passed 10th Class with a minimum of 50% marks plus ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an NCVT/SCVT recognised institute.
-
Engineering graduates and diploma holders are not eligible for this notification.
Age Limit
-
Fresher Category: The minimum age is 15, and the maximum age is 22 years
-
Ex-ITI & MLT Category: The minimum age is 15, and the maximum age is 24 years
-
Age will be calculated as on the last date of application (27 September 2026)
-
Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government rules (SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen)
-
Candidates must be residents of the notified districts falling under Southern Railway's jurisdiction (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and select districts of Andhra Pradesh).
Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Southern Railway has started the online application process for 4,471 Apprentice posts on August 28, 2026. Interested candidates can apply from the direct link below and complete their application before the last date, September 27, 2026.
|
Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for Southern Railway Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their Southern Railways Recruitment 2026 application form:
-
Visit the official Southern Railway website, sr.indianrailways.gov.in
-
Go to the "Apprentice Recruitment 2026" notification link on the homepage
-
Read the official notification carefully before proceeding
-
Click on "Apply Online" and complete the registration process
-
Fill in personal, educational, and trade preference details
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required certificates
-
Pay the application fee
-
Submit the form and download/save a copy for future reference
Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee online for the Southern Railway Recruitment 2026; check the category-wise application fee below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/UR
|
Rs 100
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
Nil
Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Interested candidates must check the complete selection process for Southern Railway Recruitment 2026 below:
-
Selection will be done through a Merit List based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination (10th/12th and ITI, as applicable)
-
There will be no written examination for this recruitment
-
Merit list will be followed by Document Verification
-
Candidates must carry original certificates and documents at the time of verification
-
Final selection is subject to a medical fitness examination
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com