Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 OUT: Download Subject-Wise Merit List PDF at erd.punjab.gov.in - Direct Link Here
Punjab Lecturer Result 2026: ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 has been released on October 19, 2026, on its official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Lecturer Cadre exam can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. Check this article for the Subject-wise merit list PDF, direct link, and what’s next.
Key Points
- ERD Punjab declared the Lecturer Result 2026 on October 19, 2026, on its official website.
- The recruitment aims to fill 1,013 Lecturer posts across 12 subjects in government schools.
- The exam was conducted from September 19 to 27, 2026, with the answer key released October 1.
ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab, has declared the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 on October 19, 2026, on its official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Lecturer Cadre exam can now check their result online. The recruitment is being held to fill 1,013 Lecturer posts across 12 subjects in government schools. The exam was conducted from 19 to 27 September 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on October 1. Candidates can now download the result PDF and merit list to check their roll number. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to check the result, and next steps after the result.
Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Download Link
ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 is now available on the official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their names in the subject-wise merit list PDF given below:
|
ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026
|
Result Link
|
For Biology
|
For Hindi
|
For English
|
For History
|
For Mathematics
|
For Political Science
|
For Punjabi
Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Highlights
The Punjab Lecturer Cadre 2026 exam was held for 1,013 vacancies in government schools. Candidates can find all the information about Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab
|
Department
|
Directorate of School Education, Govt. of Punjab
|
Exam Name
|
Punjab Lecturer Cadre Recruitment Examination 2026
|
Post Designation
|
Lecturer (School Cadre), Group B
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,013 Posts(829 Fresh Vacancies + 184 Backlog Posts)
|
Number of Subjects
|
12 Disciplines
|
Application Window
|
01 July 2026 to 27 August 2026
|
Written Exam Dates
|
19 September to 27 September 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key Release
|
01 October 2026
|
Result Status
|
Declared / Officially Released
|
Probationary Remuneration
|
₹35,400 per month (Fixed base salary during 3-year probation)
|
Official Web Portal
How to Check Punjab Lecturer Result 2026
Candidates can check the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 online on the official ERD Punjab website. You only need your roll number and a device with internet access. Follow the steps below to view and download your result.
-
Visit the official website, erd.punjab.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, find the notification titled "Punjab Lecturer Cadre Result 2026" or "Merit List".
-
Click on the result link for your subject.
-
Enter your roll number and any other details asked on the screen.
-
Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.
- Download the result PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026
The Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 is released subject-wise in PDF format. The result lists qualified candidates with their roll number and category. Candidates should read each detail carefully and match it with their admit card.
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Roll Number
-
Subject Name
-
Category
-
Name
-
Father’s Name
-
Marks Obtained by Candidates in the written exam
ERD Punjab Lecturer Cut Off 2026
The cut off marks for the Punjab Lecturer Exam will be released along with the final result. Till then candidates can check expected cut off marks from the table below.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Marks out of 150)
|
General (UR)
|
115 – 130
|
OBC
|
105 – 115
|
EWS
|
100 – 110
|
SC
|
95-105
What After Punjab Lecturer Result 2026?
Qualifying in the written exam is only the first step. After the result, ERD Punjab will move on to the next stage of selection. Candidates should keep their documents ready and check the official website regularly for updates.
-
Download and save the result: Take a PDF copy and a printout of the result for future use.
-
Check your details: Make sure your roll number, name, father's name and category are correct. Report any mistake to ERD Punjab quickly.
-
Choose your preferred category (if applicable): If you were issued two roll numbers, inform ERD of your preferred category within 15 days of the result, as the notification says.
-
Watch for the merit list: ERD Punjab will release the merit list and the cut-off marks subject-wise.
-
Document verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called to verify their documents. Keep the originals and photocopies ready.
-
Final selection list: After verification, the final list of selected candidates will be published.
-
Appointment and posting: Selected candidates will receive appointment letters and school postings, with a fixed pay of ₹35,400 per month during probation.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com