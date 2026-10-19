Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 OUT: Download Subject-Wise Merit List PDF at erd.punjab.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points ERD Punjab declared the Lecturer Result 2026 on October 19, 2026, on its official website.

The recruitment aims to fill 1,013 Lecturer posts across 12 subjects in government schools.

The exam was conducted from September 19 to 27, 2026, with the answer key released October 1.

ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab, has declared the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 on October 19, 2026, on its official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Lecturer Cadre exam can now check their result online. The recruitment is being held to fill 1,013 Lecturer posts across 12 subjects in government schools. The exam was conducted from 19 to 27 September 2026, and the provisional answer key was released on October 1. Candidates can now download the result PDF and merit list to check their roll number. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to check the result, and next steps after the result. Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Download Link ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 is now available on the official website, erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their names in the subject-wise merit list PDF given below:

ERD Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Result Link For Biology Click Here For Hindi Click Here For English Click Here For History Click Here For Mathematics Click Here For Political Science Click Here For Punjabi Click Here Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Highlights The Punjab Lecturer Cadre 2026 exam was held for 1,013 vacancies in government schools. Candidates can find all the information about Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD), Punjab Department Directorate of School Education, Govt. of Punjab Exam Name Punjab Lecturer Cadre Recruitment Examination 2026 Post Designation Lecturer (School Cadre), Group B Total Vacancies 1,013 Posts(829 Fresh Vacancies + 184 Backlog Posts) Number of Subjects 12 Disciplines Application Window 01 July 2026 to 27 August 2026 Written Exam Dates 19 September to 27 September 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release 01 October 2026 Result Status Declared / Officially Released Probationary Remuneration ₹35,400 per month (Fixed base salary during 3-year probation) Official Web Portal erd.punjab.gov.in

How to Check Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 Candidates can check the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 online on the official ERD Punjab website. You only need your roll number and a device with internet access. Follow the steps below to view and download your result. Visit the official website, erd.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the notification titled "Punjab Lecturer Cadre Result 2026" or "Merit List".

Click on the result link for your subject.

Enter your roll number and any other details asked on the screen.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future use. Details Mentioned on the Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 The Punjab Lecturer Result 2026 is released subject-wise in PDF format. The result lists qualified candidates with their roll number and category. Candidates should read each detail carefully and match it with their admit card.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Subject Name

Category

Name

Father’s Name

Marks Obtained by Candidates in the written exam ERD Punjab Lecturer Cut Off 2026 The cut off marks for the Punjab Lecturer Exam will be released along with the final result. Till then candidates can check expected cut off marks from the table below. Category Expected Cut-Off (Marks out of 150) General (UR) 115 – 130 OBC 105 – 115 EWS 100 – 110 SC 95-105 What After Punjab Lecturer Result 2026? Qualifying in the written exam is only the first step. After the result, ERD Punjab will move on to the next stage of selection. Candidates should keep their documents ready and check the official website regularly for updates. Download and save the result: Take a PDF copy and a printout of the result for future use.

Check your details: Make sure your roll number, name, father's name and category are correct. Report any mistake to ERD Punjab quickly.

Choose your preferred category (if applicable): If you were issued two roll numbers, inform ERD of your preferred category within 15 days of the result, as the notification says.

Watch for the merit list: ERD Punjab will release the merit list and the cut-off marks subject-wise.

Document verification: Shortlisted candidates will be called to verify their documents. Keep the originals and photocopies ready.

Final selection list: After verification, the final list of selected candidates will be published.

Appointment and posting: Selected candidates will receive appointment letters and school postings, with a fixed pay of ₹35,400 per month during probation.