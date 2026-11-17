The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the provisional allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2026. According to the schedule, the allotment result was to be released on November 16, 2026, while the final allotment result was to be issued today, November 17, 2026. However, MCC has yet to release the provisional allotment PDF for the second round of counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round are advised to keep visiting the official counselling website for the latest updates.

Once announced, candidates can visit the official counselling portal to download the provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026. Candidates will also be given a chance to submit grievances on the provisional allotment. The grievances will be taken into consideration before the final allotment result is released. After the NEET PG 2026 round 2 final allotment PDF is out, students allotted seats need to report to the colleges for the final verification, fee payment and admission process.

NEET PG Schedule 2026 All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central State Quota

The latest schedule for the All India Quota and State Quota counselling for NEET PG 2026 has been issued on November 16, 2026. Check the complete schedule below.

S.No. Schedule for Admission All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities Sharing of Joined candidates' data by MCC State Counselling Sharing of Joined candidates' data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities 1. Round-1 12th Oct., 2026 to 24th Oct., 2026 3rd Nov., 2026 21st Oct., 2026 to 2nd Nov., 2026 11th Nov., 2026 2. Last date of joining for Round-1 2nd Nov., 2026 10th Nov., 2026 3. Round-2 6th Nov., 2026 to 14th Nov., 2026 25th Nov., 2026 14th Nov., 2026 to 24th Nov., 2026 1st Dec., 2026 4. Last date of joining for Round-2 24th Nov., 2026 30th Nov., 2026 5. Round-3 26th Nov., 2026 to 4th Dec., 2026 14th Dec., 2026 4th Dec., 2026 to 12th Dec., 2026 19th Dec., 2026 6. Last date of joining for Round 3 12th Dec., 2026 18th Dec., 2026 7. Stray Vacancy 16th Dec., 2026 to 24th Dec., 2026 Data of allotted candidates will be shared by MCC on 24th Dec., 2026 22nd Dec., 2026 to 25th Dec., 2026 8. Last date of joining for Stray VacanRound 31st Dec., 2026 31st Dec., 2026 9. Commencement of Academic Session for PG Courses 20th Nov., 2026

NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result Shortly

The provisional allotment PDF for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2026 will be available on the official counselling portal soon. Those who have entered their choices for the second round can check the allotment PDF on the official website. It must be noted that MCC recently issued a notification regarding the addition and removal of seats for the second round of NEET PG counselling. The delay in the allotment result is likely due to the Choice Filling for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2026 being temporarily suspended from 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. on November 13, 2026, to complete the admission/reporting process of Round-1 candidates who have not yet reported. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.