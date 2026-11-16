School Assembly News Headlines (November 17, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines for November 17, 2026: Here are the major news updates for students, covering national, international, education and business sectors. From PM Modi’s visit to the Philippines and India’s latest economic updates to new developments in education, read the top headlines to stay informed about what’s happening across the country and the world. Top National News (November 17, 2026) MoU signed to strengthen welfare of senior citizens residing in Cantonment areas across the country PM Modi reaches Philippines to attend 23rd ASEAN- India & 21st East Asia Summit CDS General NS Raja Subramani addresses National Security Summit in New Delhi. Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi on 4-day visit to India Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

Centre’s health expenditure more than tripled to Rs 4.14 lakh cr in 2023-24 from Rs 1.30 lakh cr in 2013-14 Top World News (November 17, 2026) Elon Musk joins 'Bring Jensen Back' campaign to reinstate the ex-Nvidia boss Five EU countries expected to announce migrant deportation centre in Rwanda UK and allies call on Israel to allow rapid humanitarian access to Gaza Australian MP 'full of gratitude' upon leaving hospital after alleged car attack US basketball player arrested with 34kg of cannabis at Nigerian airport Zelensky urges US and Musk to lift Starlink restrictions and be on 'right side of history' Teenager Andreeva caps stunning week with WTA Finals title Top Education News (November 17, 2026) NCERT Class 10 Textbooks Likely To Be Available In November, December 2026 Karnataka Launches AI Curriculum Covering Python & Generative AI Across 1,800 Govt High Schools

120 Indian, Singaporean students battle for S$88,000 hackathon prize, scholarships IIT Kharagpur to host sustainable waste management workshop, with Bengal government IIT Madras to open research labs, innovation centres to public from January 2 to 4 Top Business News (November 17, 2026) Indian markets end over half a percent higher India's unemployment rate eases to 4.9% in Oct; female participation rises India's unemployment rate eases to 4.9% in Oct; female participation rises Jimmy Tata takes on Noel, says Tata Sons listing will end culture of secrecy Adani Wind begins production of India's longest 91.2-metre turbine blades Thought of the Day “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.” Meaning: Every small effort counts. If we remain consistent and keep working towards our goals, even difficult tasks can become achievable.

Questions and Answers for School Assembly (November 17, 2026) Q1. Who is the Defence Minister of India? Answer: Rajnath Singh. Q2. Which freedom fighter did Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay tribute to? Answer: Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Q3. Which two major summits is Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending in the Philippines? Answer: The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Q4. Which country’s former Nvidia boss is at the centre of the ‘Bring Jensen Back’ campaign? Answer: The United States. Q5. Which Indian institute is organising a workshop on sustainable waste management with the West Bengal government? Answer: IIT Kharagpur. Q6. Which Indian state has introduced an AI curriculum covering Python and Generative AI in government high schools? Answer: Karnataka. Q7. How many government high schools in Karnataka will be covered under the new AI curriculum?