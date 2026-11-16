AILET Cutoff and Seat Matrix 2026: Check, Exam Pattern, Important Dates, & Previous Year Trends Here

AILET Cutoff and Seat Matrix 2026: AILET is conducted only by National Law University (NLU) Delhi, which is considered as one of the toughest entrances in the country for studying law. As the university is not included in the counseling process of CLAT, the candidates have to go through a complex offline test to prove their skills of language, general knowledge, and logical reasoning. Considering the fact that the number of seats available at NLU Delhi for B.A. LLB (Hons.) program is very small (only 110), it becomes essential for the candidates to get acquainted with the pattern of the test, timeline, and the previous closing ranks. Check| IIM Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution, Selection Process AILET 2027 Exam Overview & Paper Pattern Given below are the AILET 2027 exam details along with the exam pattern. Candidates who are planning for AILET 2027 exam must check the pattern to prepare effectively for the paper.

Feature Details Exam Name All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Conducting Authority National Law University (NLU), Delhi Courses Offered Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.M. (2027–28 session) Mode of Examination Offline (Pen-and-paper / OMR based) Exam Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) with no sectional time limits Total Questions 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Marks 150 Marks Marking Scheme (+1) Marks for every correct answer Negative Marking -0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer Sections & Weightage 3 Sections:

1. English Language (50 Questions, 50 Marks)

2. Current Affairs & General Knowledge (30 Questions, 30 Marks)

3. Logical Reasoning (70 Questions, 70 Marks) What’s AILET Exam? Eligibility Criteria

AILET is an examination conducted only by National Law University, Delhi, for admitting students into the law courses offered by it. The basic requirement for admission into the B.A. LL.B. course is that one should have completed his/her board examinations of 12th grade. In addition, the overall percentage of general and OBC category students needs to be 45%, while that of SC/ST/PWD is 40%, without any age restriction on admission. AILET 2026 Important Dates & Schedule While the AILET 2027 exam is yet to be announced, candidates can check the latest dates and schedule from the table shared below. Released by the National Law University Delhi, (NLU), the official registration for the exam was stated on August 7, 2026, while the exam is expected in December 2026. Event Official Date Online Application Start Date August 7, 2026 Extended Registration Deadline November 13, 2026 Fee Payment Deadline November 14, 2026 (up to 8:00 AM) Application Correction Window November 11, 2026 to November 15, 2026 (up to 8:00 AM) Admit Card Release Date November 30, 2026 AILET 2027 Exam Date December 13, 2026 (Sunday) Exam Timings 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Single shift) Expected Result Declaration Expected in December 2026

NLU Delhi BA LLB (Hons) Seat Matrix (AILET 2027) In the AILET 2027 seat matrix for NLU Delhi’s premier B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) course, the total number of 110 seats are reserved for Indian citizens, including 5% horizontal reservation of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD). The General Category has the highest number of seats available, that is 50 (47 regular and 3 PwD), followed by 24 seats for OBC, 17 seats for SC, 11 seats for EWS, and 8 seats for ST. Additionally, 10 more supernumerary seats are reserved for Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO students. Category Standard Seats PwD Horizontal Seats (5%) Total Category Seats General 47 3 50 OBC 23 1 24 Scheduled Caste (SC) 16 1 17 EWS 10 1 11 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 8 0 8 Total Indian Nationals 104 6 110 Foreign Nationals / OCI / PIO Supernumerary Quota N/A 10

NLU Delhi LLM Seat Matrix (AILET 2027) NLU Delhi’s LLM program seat matrix under AILET 2027 comprises a total number of 81 seats, out of which 70 seats are allocated under the merit quota scheme and include 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates amongst Indians. The General category takes the largest share with 32 seats followed by OBC category (15 seats), SC category (11 seats), EWS (7 seats), and ST (5 seats). In addition to that, there are certain candidate categories that have been taken care of through supernumerary quota, with 1 seat reserved for Kashmiri Migrants and 10 seats reserved for Foreign Nationals/OCI/PIO candidates. Category Standard Seats PwD Horizontal Seats (5%) Total Category Seats General 30 2 32 OBC 14 1 15 Scheduled Caste (SC) 10 1 11 EWS 7 0 7 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 5 0 5 Total Indian Nationals (Merit) 66 4 70 Kashmiri Migrants Supernumerary Quota N/A 1 Foreign Nationals / OCI / PIO Supernumerary Quota N/A 10 Grand Total 81

Official AILET 2026 Final Closing Ranks (BA LLB) It becomes very evident from the final closing rank of AILET 2026 for B.A. LLB course that there is huge competition to get admissions in NLU Delhi. The cutoff of Unreserved (General) category was closed with an All India Rank (AIR) of 71, which shows that the seat quota was limited. However, the cutoff of EWS and OBC categories was closed at All India Rank (AIR) 365 and AIR 374 respectively. The reservation was also higher for SC and ST categories, as their cutoffs were closed at All India Rank (AIR) 1,731 and 2,888 respectively. Category Final Closing All India Rank (AIR) General AIR 71 EWS AIR 365 OBC AIR 374 Scheduled Caste (SC) AIR 1,731 Scheduled Tribe (ST) AIR 2,888 Official AILET 2025 Final Closing Ranks (BA LLB)

The final closing list released by AILET 2025 for the B.A. LL.B course suggests the level of competition for getting admissions to NLU Delhi is very high. The cut-off of the Unreserved (General) category was extremely high at All India Rank (AIR) 61. As far as cut-offs of other reserved and special categories are shared, they came to be at AIR 200 in case of the EWS category and AIR 464 for the OBC category. The SC category had gone up to AIR 1,400 and the ST category even further to AIR 2,340. Category AILET 2025 Final Closing Rank (AIR) General AIR 61 OBC AIR 464 EWS AIR 200 Scheduled Caste (SC) AIR 1,400 Scheduled Tribe (ST) AIR 2,340 Expected AILET 2027 Cutoffs (BA LLB) AILET 2027 cutoff marks expected for the B.A. LL.B. course showcase the consistent high level of competition expected at the National Law University Delhi. The All India Rank (AIR) expected for aspirants belonging to the Unreserved (General) category would be around AIR 60-75. Closing rank predictions for EWS and OBC aspirants would fall between AIR 340 to 365 and 350 to 450 respectively. Moreover, cutoff marks predicted for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates would fall within the range of AIR 1,400 to 1,750 and 2,700 to 2,900 respectively.