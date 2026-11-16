RRB Group D Score Card 2026 OUT: Download CEN 09/2025 Marks PDF at rrb.digialm.com
RRB Group D Score Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB Group D Score Card 2026 for CEN 09/2025 on November 16, 2026. Candidates downloaded marks using their registration number and date of birth. Shortlisted candidates move to PET, document verification, and medical examination. Check this article for the direct link and more.
Key Points
- RRB Group D Score Card 2026 released on November 16, 2026, for CEN 00/2025 CBT.
- Scorecard download link active on regional RRB websites until December 1, 2026.
- Qualified candidates proceed to PET (tentatively Dec 2026), DV, and Medical Exam.
RRB Group D Score Card 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026 for CEN 09/2025. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the Level 1 computer-based test (CBT) were waiting to know their marks. The scorecard is now available on the regional RRB websites along with the result and zone-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can download it by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The scorecard shows the candidate's details and the marks obtained in the exam. Those who qualified will now move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB Group D Score Card 2026 PDF Download
The Railway Recruitment Board will activate the RRB Group D scorecard 2026 link on the regional RRB websites. Candidates who appeared in the Level 1 CBT can log in and download their marks in PDF format. The link was activated on November 16, 2026 and stayed open until 1 December 2026 (11:55 PM). Candidates can check the direct link given below to download their scorecard or marks PDF.
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RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Link
RRB Group D Score Card 2026 Highlights
Before going into the details, here is a quick snapshot of the key facts about the RRB Group D scorecard. Candidates can use this table to check the important details and the next steps at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
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Exam Name
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RRB Group D (Various Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix)
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 09/2025
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Total Vacancies
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22,195(across 16 Railway Zones / 21 RRBs)
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CBT Exam Dates
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3 to 25 August 2026(27 Nov 2025 – 10 Feb 2026 pertained to the earlier cycle)
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Result Date
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12 November 2026(Zone-wise Merit List & Cut-off PDFs)
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Candidates Shortlisted for PET
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42,909(out of ~52.40 lakh applicants)
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Scorecard Release Date
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16 November 2026 (from 5:00 PM)
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Scorecard Link Active Till
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1 December 2026 (11:55 PM)
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Where to Check
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Regional RRB websites & rrb.indianrailways.gov.in(via rrb.digialm.com portal)
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Login Details Required
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Registration Number and Date of Birth
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Details on Scorecard
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Candidate Details, Zone, Raw Marks, Normalized Marks, and Category Cut-off
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Next Stages
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Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (tentatively December 2026), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination
Steps to Download RRB Group D Score Card 2026
Downloading the scorecard is simple and takes only a few minutes. Candidates should keep their login details ready and follow the steps given below.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB (the zone you applied to).
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Click on the RRB Group D scorecard link for CEN 08/2024 on the home page.
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Enter your registration number and date of birth.
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Submit the details, and your scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Scorecard 2026
Candidates must check all the details on the scorecard carefully after downloading it. If any information looks wrong, they should contact their regional RRB at the earliest. The scorecard includes:
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Candidate's name
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Roll number/registration number
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Date of birth
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Photograph of the candidate
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Category
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Raw score and total marks obtained
RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026
Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks in the CBT to be considered for the next stage. These marks are fixed by category, but the final cut-off for each RRB zone can be higher, depending on the number of vacancies and how candidates performed. The table below shows the minimum percentage required in the Level 1 CBT. Marks are based on the 100-mark paper.
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Percentage
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Approx. Marks (out of 100)
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UR / EWS
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40%
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40
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / SC
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30%
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30
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ST
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25%
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25
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PwBD
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2% relaxation
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38 / 28 / 23
RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026
The RRB Group D CBT marking scheme decides how the marks on the scorecard are calculated. Candidates should understand it to read their scores correctly. The exam has 100 questions, to be solved in 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates with a scribe).
Each correct answer earns 1 mark. For every wrong answer, one-third of a mark (0.33) is deducted. Unanswered questions carry no penalty. Since the exam was held in multiple shifts, the marks are normalised, so the scorecard shows both the raw score and the normalised score.
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com