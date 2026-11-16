RRB Group D Score Card 2026 OUT: Download CEN 09/2025 Marks PDF at rrb.digialm.com

Key Points RRB Group D Score Card 2026 released on November 16, 2026, for CEN 00/2025 CBT.

Scorecard download link active on regional RRB websites until December 1, 2026.

Qualified candidates proceed to PET (tentatively Dec 2026), DV, and Medical Exam.

RRB Group D Score Card 2026 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Score Card 2026 on November 16, 2026 for CEN 09/2025. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in the Level 1 computer-based test (CBT) were waiting to know their marks. The scorecard is now available on the regional RRB websites along with the result and zone-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can download it by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The scorecard shows the candidate's details and the marks obtained in the exam. Those who qualified will now move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examination. RRB Group D Score Card 2026 PDF Download The Railway Recruitment Board will activate the RRB Group D scorecard 2026 link on the regional RRB websites. Candidates who appeared in the Level 1 CBT can log in and download their marks in PDF format. The link was activated on November 16, 2026 and stayed open until 1 December 2026 (11:55 PM). Candidates can check the direct link given below to download their scorecard or marks PDF.

RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Link Check Here RRB Group D Score Card 2026 Highlights Before going into the details, here is a quick snapshot of the key facts about the RRB Group D scorecard. Candidates can use this table to check the important details and the next steps at a glance. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Exam Name RRB Group D (Various Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) Advertisement No. CEN 09/2025 Total Vacancies 22,195(across 16 Railway Zones / 21 RRBs) CBT Exam Dates 3 to 25 August 2026(27 Nov 2025 – 10 Feb 2026 pertained to the earlier cycle) Result Date 12 November 2026(Zone-wise Merit List & Cut-off PDFs) Candidates Shortlisted for PET 42,909(out of ~52.40 lakh applicants) Scorecard Release Date 16 November 2026 (from 5:00 PM) Scorecard Link Active Till 1 December 2026 (11:55 PM) Where to Check Regional RRB websites & rrb.indianrailways.gov.in(via rrb.digialm.com portal) Login Details Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Details on Scorecard Candidate Details, Zone, Raw Marks, Normalized Marks, and Category Cut-off Next Stages Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (tentatively December 2026), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination Also Check: Also Check: RRB Group D Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Zone-Wise CBT Merit List PDF Here

Steps to Download RRB Group D Score Card 2026 Downloading the scorecard is simple and takes only a few minutes. Candidates should keep their login details ready and follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of your regional RRB (the zone you applied to).

Click on the RRB Group D scorecard link for CEN 08/2024 on the home page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details, and your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Scorecard 2026 Candidates must check all the details on the scorecard carefully after downloading it. If any information looks wrong, they should contact their regional RRB at the earliest. The scorecard includes: Candidate's name

Roll number/registration number

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Category

Raw score and total marks obtained

RRB Group D Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks in the CBT to be considered for the next stage. These marks are fixed by category, but the final cut-off for each RRB zone can be higher, depending on the number of vacancies and how candidates performed. The table below shows the minimum percentage required in the Level 1 CBT. Marks are based on the 100-mark paper. Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Approx. Marks (out of 100) UR / EWS 40% 40 OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) / SC 30% 30 ST 25% 25 PwBD 2% relaxation 38 / 28 / 23 RRB Group D Marking Scheme 2026 The RRB Group D CBT marking scheme decides how the marks on the scorecard are calculated. Candidates should understand it to read their scores correctly. The exam has 100 questions, to be solved in 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates with a scribe).