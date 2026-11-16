INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship 2026: Applications Open for 12000 Scholarships, Apply By December 7
DST has invited applications for 12,000 INSPIRE-SHE scholarships for eligible students pursuing Basic and Natural Science courses. Apply online by December 7, 2026. Read complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- DST opened online applications for the INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship for the 2025 batch.
- 12,000 scholarships will be awarded to meritorious students pursuing sciences.
- Apply online at online-inspire.gov.in between Nov 7 and Dec 7, 2026.
The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has officially opened the online application process for the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research- Scholarship for Higher education (INSPIR-SHE). Under the current call for applications for the SHE 2025 batch, 12000 scholarships will be awarded to meritorious students whoa re pursuing undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses in basic and natural sciences. Eligible students can submit their applications exclusively online through the official website at online-inspire.gov.in until December 7, 2026 by 11:59 PM.
Alongside the notification, DST has also introduced a revised framework which is aimed at strengthening implementation and making the selection process more inclusive while keeping academic merit at its core.
INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the INSPIRE-SHE scholarship 2026 key highlights which the candidates should know about:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting body
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Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India
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Scheme Name
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INSPIRE-Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE)
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Total Scholarships
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12000 Scholarships
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Scholarship Value
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Rs.60,000 per year (5000 per month) + Rs.20,000 per year Mentorship Grant
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Maximum Tenure
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Up to 5 years
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Registration Dates
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November 7, 2026 to December 7, 2026
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Official Website
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online-inspire.gov.in (Direct Link)
What is the Eligibility Criteria for the INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship 2026?
Before applying for this scholarship, candidates are advised to make sure that they qualify the eligibility criteria. Candidates who are aged between 17 and 22 years who passed Cass 12 in 2025 and are enrolled in subjects like B.Sc., B.S., four-year B.Sc. (Research), or Integrated M.Sc./M.S. courses is eligible. Basic and Natural Science subjects (such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Statistics, Geology, Astrophysics and Computer and Enviuronmental Sciences can qualify through any of the following routes:-
- Students who secured aggregate marks within the top 1% of their respective State or Central Education Board in Class 12.
- Candidates holding a rank within the top 10,000 in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or NEET and pursuing eligible science programs.
- NTSE scholars, Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) scholars, and International Olympiad medalists pursuing natural sciences.
What are the Benefits of Scholarship and Mentoship Grant?
Selected scholars will receive financial assistance worth up to Rs. 80,000 per annum for a maximum period of five years or until the course completion, whichever is earlier:-
- Rs. 5000 per month (Rs.60,000 annually) transferred directly to the scholar’s Aadhaar linked bank account.
- An additional Rs. 20,000 per year upon completing a 6-8 week summer research project under an active researcher at a recognised Indian research institution outside their parent college.
How to Apply Online at online-inspire.gov.in?
Given below are simple steps for the candidates to follow to apply online for the INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship at online-inspire.gov.in:-
- Go to the official website at online-inspire.gov.in and register as a new user using a valid email ID.
- Log in, open the scholarship section, and fill out the INSPIRE-SHE application form.
- Upload he scanned copies of the Class 10 certificate (DOB Proof), Class 12 marksheet, passport-size photo, Endorsement form signed by the candidate’s college principal and university Registrar, and JEE/NEET/Olympiad rank certificates (if applicable).
- Review all the entries carefully and submit the form before December 7, 2026.
Also check, RRB Group D Score Card 2026
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.