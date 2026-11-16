INSPIRE-SHE Scholarship 2026: Applications Open for 12000 Scholarships, Apply By December 7

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has officially opened the online application process for the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research- Scholarship for Higher education (INSPIR-SHE). Under the current call for applications for the SHE 2025 batch, 12000 scholarships will be awarded to meritorious students whoa re pursuing undergraduate and integrated postgraduate courses in basic and natural sciences. Eligible students can submit their applications exclusively online through the official website at online-inspire.gov.in until December 7, 2026 by 11:59 PM.

Alongside the notification, DST has also introduced a revised framework which is aimed at strengthening implementation and making the selection process more inclusive while keeping academic merit at its core.