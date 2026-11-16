IIM Bangalore UG Admission 2026: Response Sheet Soon For 11,161 Candidates, Scorecard To Follow
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the UGAT 2026 response sheet and provisional scores soon for 11,161 candidates. Check the objection window, exam pattern, scorecard updates and other important details.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to release the response sheet for the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 soon. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their recorded responses and provisional scores on the official website, ug.iimb.ac.in.
IIM Bangalore conducted the UGAT 2026 on November 15, 2026, for admission to its undergraduate programmes. A total of 12,137 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 11,161 appeared. This represents an overall attendance rate of approximately 92 per cent. Male candidates accounted for 55 per cent of the attendance, while female candidates accounted for 45 per cent.
IIM Bangalore UGAT 2026 Response Sheet: Scorecard Also Out Soon
The response sheet will allow candidates to review the answers they marked during the examination. Along with the recorded responses, the institute will also provide provisional scores through its undergraduate admission portal.
According to the institute’s announcement, candidates will receive an email containing instructions to access their response sheets and provisional scores. They should check their registered email addresses along with the official website for the download link.
After checking their responses, candidates will also get an opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The objection window is expected to remain open for 48 to 72 hours. Candidates will have to pay a prescribed processing fee to submit their objections, with the exact amount to be communicated through email.
IIM Bangalore will review the objections through an expert panel and make necessary corrections, wherever required, before finalising the results. The final scorecards are expected to be released in the week following the publication of the response sheets and provisional scores.
Direct Link To Official Website
IIM Bangalore UGAT 2026 Exam Pattern
The entrance examination was conducted across 44 examination centres in 30 cities. The question paper included three sections: Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.
Candidates were given 135 minutes to complete the examination. Additional time was provided to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) as per the prescribed guidelines.
Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly visit the official IIM Bangalore undergraduate admission portal for updates regarding the response sheet, objection submission and final scorecard.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.