IIM Bangalore UG Admission 2026: Response Sheet Soon For 11,161 Candidates, Scorecard To Follow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is expected to release the response sheet for the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 soon. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their recorded responses and provisional scores on the official website, ug.iimb.ac.in⁠. IIM Bangalore conducted the UGAT 2026 on November 15, 2026, for admission to its undergraduate programmes. A total of 12,137 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 11,161 appeared. This represents an overall attendance rate of approximately 92 per cent. Male candidates accounted for 55 per cent of the attendance, while female candidates accounted for 45 per cent. IIM Bangalore UGAT 2026 Response Sheet: Scorecard Also Out Soon The response sheet will allow candidates to review the answers they marked during the examination. Along with the recorded responses, the institute will also provide provisional scores through its undergraduate admission portal.

According to the institute’s announcement, candidates will receive an email containing instructions to access their response sheets and provisional scores. They should check their registered email addresses along with the official website for the download link. After checking their responses, candidates will also get an opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The objection window is expected to remain open for 48 to 72 hours. Candidates will have to pay a prescribed processing fee to submit their objections, with the exact amount to be communicated through email. IIM Bangalore will review the objections through an expert panel and make necessary corrections, wherever required, before finalising the results. The final scorecards are expected to be released in the week following the publication of the response sheets and provisional scores.