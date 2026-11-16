India has joined a US-led global programme targetted at shielding critical technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains from possible disruptions and strategic reliance on China. The move ushers in another step in India's evolving technological cooperation with the United States and other partner countries amid escalating soaring competition over artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals. It comes in a backdrop of the beefed up scrutiny of the movement of upgraded Nvidia chips to China, after the controversy circling the company’s chief Jensen Huang and his affair with a woman suspected by US authorities of having connections to Chinese intelligence According to a report by the Financial Times, US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg confirmed that India, along with South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had inked the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity.

The deal is part of the US’ wider Pax Silica initiative, which seeks to bolster cooperation among trusted global partners in strategic technology sectors. What Is the San Francisco Declaration? The San Francisco Declaration is an international initiative to foster the technologies, infrastructure and supply chains considered vital for producing upgraded artificial intelligence. The declaration was inked on November 15, by the US and nine Pax Silica participants at a meeting hosted by Jacob Helberg. It forges a shared understanding that economic security and national security are closely linked. Participating countries have agreed that shielding sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure necessitates coordinated collaborative efforts. The initiative covers semiconductor design, chip manufacturing equipment, critical minerals, energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and transportation networks.

What Have Participating Countries Agreed To Sign the AI Deal? A massive goal is to determine critical technologies and supply chains that could become vulnerable because of enormous dependence on specific countries or suppliers. The framework encompasses the entire semiconductor ecosystem, from designing upgraded chips and producing equipment to transporting final products through ports and logistics networks. It also includes rare earth elements, magnets, energy systems, communications infrastructure and digital platforms for industrial operations. Why Is China a Concern? The deal comes amid growing technological rivalry between the US and China. The US has unveiled limitations on China's access to upgraded AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The US has also enforced investment restrictions covering some Chinese technology sectors.