Jammu Police Busts JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam Cheating Racket; 14 Apprehended With Electronic Devices

Jammu Police have stopped an organised cheating conspiracy during the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Accounts Assistant Examination, catching 14 suspects from the peripheral and adjoining areas of several exam centres before the exam started. Acting on centre-specific intelligence inputs regarding a group planning to transmit answers electronically to candidates inside the examination halls, police teams were deployed around identified centres and seized multiple electronic communication devices, including wireless radio sets. Following the operation, three FIRs were registered at the Domana Police Station, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to uncover the broader network.

JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam 2026 Crackdown Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam 2026 crackdown 2026:-