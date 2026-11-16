Jammu Police Busts JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam Cheating Racket; 14 Apprehended With Electronic Devices
Jammu Police caught 14 suspects and seized wireless radio sets outside exam centres ahead of the JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam 2026. Three FIRs have been registered at Domana Police Station and an SIT has been formed. Read complete details in the article.
Key Points
- Jammu Police stopped a cheating conspiracy for the JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Exam.
- 14 suspects were caught before the JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant Exam 2026.
- A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to uncover the broader cheating network.
Jammu Police have stopped an organised cheating conspiracy during the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Accounts Assistant Examination, catching 14 suspects from the peripheral and adjoining areas of several exam centres before the exam started. Acting on centre-specific intelligence inputs regarding a group planning to transmit answers electronically to candidates inside the examination halls, police teams were deployed around identified centres and seized multiple electronic communication devices, including wireless radio sets. Following the operation, three FIRs were registered at the Domana Police Station, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to uncover the broader network.
JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam 2026 Crackdown Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam 2026 crackdown 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Exam Name
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Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) Examination
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Total Suspects Caught
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14 individuals were caught outside centres before the exam.
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Items Seized
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Wireless radio sets and electronic communication gadgets
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Investigation Body
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Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted
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Recruitment Scale
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600 Vacancies; over 1.61 lakh candidates appeared.
How Will SIT Investigation Help in Busting the JKSSB Finance Assistant Exam?
As per the police officials, the newly formed SIT will conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the conspiracy with four primary objectives, which are as follows:-
- Identifying all the masterminds, middlemen and the external handlers who were involved in coordinating the operation.
- Determining the exact links between the caught facilitators and intended candidate beneficiaries.
- Tracking how and from where the wireless radio sets and covert communication gadgets were procured.
- Ascertaining whether additional individuals or accomplices were operating across other districts.
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High Stakes Amid Fierce Job Competition
The crackdown of the Jammu Police comes against the backdrop of fierce competition for public sector employment in Jammu and Kashmir. The JKSSB Finance Accounts Assistant recruitment exam was conducted for 600 vacancies in the Finance Department, drawing more than 1.61 lakh applicants, translating to roughly 270 candidates competing for every single post. Jammu Police have also restated that safeguarding the fairness, transparency, and sanctity of the competitive exam remains a top priority, warning that strict legal action will be initiated against anyone attempting to compromise the recruitment process.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.