HP TET Admit Card 2026 at hpbose.org: Download Teacher Eligibility Test Hall ticket PDF Direct Link soon
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release soon the HP TET Admit Card 2026 for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November session. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 22, November 29, and December 6, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
HP TET Admit Card 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release soon the HP TET Admit Card 2026 for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November session on its official website. The written exam for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) is scheduled to be held on November 22, November 29, and December 6, 2026. All candidates who applied successfully for the HPTET can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) conducts the HP TET which covers multiple teaching categories, including TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical, Hindi, Sanskrit), JBT, Punjabi, Urdu, and Special Educator (Pre-Primary to Class-V and Class VI to XII).
HP TET Admit Card 2026 Date
Generally, the exam conducting authority releases the Admit card shortly before the commencement of the exam. The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November session is scheduled to be held from November 22, onwards. The HP TET Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document for all candidates appearing for the examination. It is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same at the exam hall with a valid Photo Identify card.
HP TET Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
Exam authority is set to release the admit card on the official website. The hall ticket not only grants you entry to the examination hall but also contains essential details about your exam centre, timing, and other instructions. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download it easily from the official website. Keep on reading to explore the admit card release date & the steps to download it. Check all details here-
|Parameter
|Details
|Exam Name
|Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET)
|Conducting Body
|HPBOSE
|Exam Session
|November 2026
|Admit Card Release
|Soon
|Exam Dates
|November 22, November 29 & December 6, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Offline (OMR-based)
|Official Website
|hpbose.org
|Official website
|hpbose.org
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.