CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1501 Vacancies; Check Eligibility & Direct Link
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies have invited online applications for 1,501 vacancies, including Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer and Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates can apply at cspc.co.in till 26 November 2026. Check this article for the direct apply link and other details.
Key Points
- Chhattisgarh Power Cos. announce 1,501 vacancies for various posts.
- Online applications open Nov 6, 2026; last date to apply is Nov 26, 2026.
- Posts include AE, JE, DEO; Class-III/IV posts require Chhattisgarh domicile.
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies (CSPDCL, CSPTCL and CSPGCL) have released a joint recruitment notification for 1,501 vacancies. The posts include Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, Attendant and Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, cspc.co.in. The online application began on November 6, 2026, and the last date to apply is November 26, 2026. This is a good chance for job seekers who want a stable government career in Chhattisgarh's power sector. Read on for eligibility, vacancy details and the direct application link.
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies have released a joint notification to fill 1,501 posts. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Organisation
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CSPDCL (Distribution), CSPTCL (Transmission), and CSPGCL (Generation) — Chhattisgarh State Power Companies
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Notice Number
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01-01/HR/Recruitment/739106 (Advertisement No. 1/2026 & 2/2026)
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Notification Date
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5 November 2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,501(Class-II: 195; Class-III & IV: 1,306)
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Post Names
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Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineer (JE), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Attendant (Plant) Gr. III, Fire Attendant Gr. II, Stenographer, Medical Officer, Accounts Officer, Paramedical & Security Cadre posts
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Company-wise Split
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CSPDCL: 650 | CSPGCL: 572 | CSPTCL: 102 | Common to all three: 177
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Domicile Requirement
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Class-III & IV Posts: Chhattisgarh domicile mandatory
Class-II Posts: Open to All-India candidates (Age limits vary for CG vs. Non-CG)
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Job Location
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Chhattisgarh
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Online Application Start
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6 November 2026, 8:00 PM
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Last Date to Apply & Pay Fee
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26 November 2026, 11:55 PM
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Basic Pay
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₹14,800 to ₹56,100 (Pay Matrix Level S-1 to O-1, depending on the post)
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Selection Process
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Computer-Based Test (CBT) (100 MCQs, 2 Hours) followed by Skill Test / Physical Fitness Test / Interview (as applicable per post) and Document Verification
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CBT Exam Centres
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Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Ambikapur, and Jagdalpur
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Official Website
Also Check: NLC India Limited Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 145 GET Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies have released the official notification PDF for the 1,501 vacancies. It is the most important document for this recruitment, so candidates should read it fully before filling out the application form. It invites online applications for various posts in CSPDCL, CSPTCL, and CSPGCL. Check the detailed notification PDF below:
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CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application for the 1,501 vacancies is now open. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Chhattisgarh State Power Companies. The window closes on 26 November 2026, so it is best not to wait for the last day.
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CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Steps to Apply for CSPDCL Recruitment 2026
Applying for the 1,501 vacancies is an online process. Follow the steps below carefully so that your form is submitted without any mistakes before the last date, 26 November 2026.
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Visit the official website, cspc.co.in.
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Go to the recruitment or career section and open the link for the 2026 notification (Notice No. 01-01/HR/Recruitment/739106).
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Read the notification PDF fully and check that you meet the eligibility for your chosen post.
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Click the "Apply Online" link and complete the new registration with your name, mobile number and email ID.
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Log in with the registration details and fill in your personal, educational and other required information.
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Upload your scanned photograph, signature and documents in the size and format given in the notification.
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Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.
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Review every detail, submit the form, and download and print the final application for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com