CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1501 Vacancies; Check Eligibility & Direct Link

CSPDCL Recruitment 2026: The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies (CSPDCL, CSPTCL and CSPGCL) have released a joint recruitment notification for 1,501 vacancies. The posts include Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Stenographer, Attendant and Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, cspc.co.in. The online application began on November 6, 2026, and the last date to apply is November 26, 2026. This is a good chance for job seekers who want a stable government career in Chhattisgarh's power sector. Read on for eligibility, vacancy details and the direct application link.

CSPDCL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Chhattisgarh State Power Companies have released a joint notification to fill 1,501 posts. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.