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CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Scorecard Releasing November 15th at icsi.edu, Check Latest Updates Here

By Sahil Behl
Nov 14, 2026, 20:46 IST

CSEET October 2026 Result: The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session result will be announced on November 15 at 2 pm. Candidates can check the direct link to download the scorecard here. 


CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Scorecard Releasing November 15th at icsi.edu, Check Latest Updates Here
CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Scorecard Releasing November 15th at icsi.edu, Check Latest Updates Here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The ICSI CSEET October 2026 session result will be released on November 15 at 2 pm.
  • Candidates will be able to download the scorecard through the official website icsi.edu.
  • The ICSI will also release a topper list.

CSEET October 2026 Session Result LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session result on November 15, 2026, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official notification, the result will be released online along with the individual candidates’ subject-wise marks. The institute will also upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement immediately after the declaration. ICSI has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

How to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result?

  • Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  • Open the CSEET October 2026 result link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit the details to view the result.
  • Check the subject-wise marks displayed on the screen.
  • Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for future reference.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Scorecard Download Link - ‘Click Here’ ( To Be Activated)

Details Mentioned on CSEET Scorecard

The CSEET scorecard will contain the following details:

  • Candidate’s name, roll number and 17-digit registration number.
  • Date of birth, photograph and signature.
  • Examination name and session (October 2026).
  • Examination dates (October 1 to 6, 2026).
  • Subject-wise marks obtained in all four papers:
  1.     Business Communication
  2.     Fundamentals of Accounting
  3.     Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
  4.     Economic and Business Environment / Current Affairs
  • Total marks obtained out of 400.
  • Qualifying status (Pass or Fail).
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 14, 2026, 20:46 IST

    ICSI CS Result LIVE: Scorecard to Be Released Along With Result

    ICSI is expected to make the individual e-Result-cum-Marks Statement available along with the October 2026 CSEET result. The scorecard will allow candidates to check their qualifying status and performance in the examination.

    Candidates will be able to download their respective statements through the official portal. The document will be important for future admission and registration-related procedures, so candidates should save a copy after downloading it.


  • Nov 14, 2026, 19:59 IST

    ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result LIVE: Where to Check Scorecard?

    ICSI will release the CSEET October 2026 result through its official website icsi.edu. Candidates will be able to visit icsi.edu and navigate to the examination or result section to access the result link.

    After opening the relevant link, candidates will have to enter the required login details to view their results. They should download the result-cum-marks statement and retain a copy for future reference.

  • Nov 14, 2026, 19:08 IST

    What Details Are Mentioned on ICSI CSEET October 2026 Scorecard?

    The ICSI CSEET October 2026 scorecard provides important details related to the candidate and their examination performance. Candidates should carefully check the information mentioned in the result-cum-marks statement after downloading it.

    The document includes the candidate’s name, roll number, registration details, examination session, subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status. Candidates should ensure that their personal and examination details are correctly reflected in the scorecard.

  • Nov 14, 2026, 18:49 IST

    CSEET October 2026 Session Result LIVE: Date, Timing Confirmed

    The ICSI confirmed that the CSEET October 2026 session result will be declared on November 15 at 2 pm. Candidates need  to visit the official website icsi.edu to download their scorecard. 

  • Nov 14, 2026, 18:34 IST

    CSEET October 2026 Result: Scorecard, Topper List On Nov 15

    The ICSI CSEET October 2026 session result will be annoucned on November 15 at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard and check the topper list, merit list through the official website icsi.edu.

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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