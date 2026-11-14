CSEET Result 2026 LIVE: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Session Scorecard Releasing November 15th at icsi.edu, Check Latest Updates Here

CSEET October 2026 Session Result LIVE: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session result on November 15, 2026, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official notification, the result will be released online along with the individual candidates’ subject-wise marks. The institute will also upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement immediately after the declaration. ICSI has clarified that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

How to Download ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result?

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Open the CSEET October 2026 result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Check the subject-wise marks displayed on the screen.

Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement for future reference.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Scorecard Download Link - ‘Click Here’ ( To Be Activated)

Details Mentioned on CSEET Scorecard

The CSEET scorecard will contain the following details:

Candidate’s name, roll number and 17-digit registration number.

Date of birth, photograph and signature.

Examination name and session (October 2026).

Examination dates (October 1 to 6, 2026).

Subject-wise marks obtained in all four papers:

Business Communication Fundamentals of Accounting Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning Economic and Business Environment / Current Affairs