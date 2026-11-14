CBSE 12th Maths Sample Papers 2026-27: Free Practice Papers for Class 12 Mathematics, Download PDF

SECTION – A (20 x 1 = 20) This section comprises of 18 multiple choice questions and two assertion and reason type questions of 1 mark each. For Visually Impaired: Find the range of 𝜋 2 + sec−1 ( 𝑥 2 ) (A) [0, 𝜋] (B) [0, 𝜋] − { 𝜋 2 } (C) [ 𝜋 2 , 3𝜋 2 ] (D) [ 𝜋 2 , 3𝜋 2 ] − {𝜋} Q2. Domain of the function: sec−1 (2𝑥) is. 1 (A) (−∞, ∞) (B) (− 1 2 , 1 2 ) (C) (−∞, − 1 2 ) ∪ ( 1 2 , ∞) (D) (−∞, − 1 2 ] ∪ [ 1 2 , ∞) Q3. Value of cot−1 (2 cos ( 1 2 sin−1 ( √3 2 ))). 1 (A) 𝜋 6 (B) π 4 (C) π 3 (D) 𝜋 2 Q4. If 𝐴 = [ 2 1 −2 3𝑎 0 4 𝑏 2𝑐 1 ] is a symmetric matrix, then value of √6𝑎 + 2𝑏 + 3𝑐 is: 1 (A) −2 (B) 2 (C) ±2 (D) 4 Q5. If 𝑃 and 𝑄 are matrices of same order such that 𝑃 = [ 2 1 0 1 ], |𝑄| = 3, then find |𝑎𝑑𝑗(𝑃𝑄)|. 1 (A) -3 (B) 1 (C) 6 (D) 36 Q6. If [1 𝑥][ 1 0 0 2 ][ 4 −1 ] = 𝑂, then value of 𝑥 is. 1 (A) −2 (B) −1 (C) 1 (D) 2 Q7. The derivative of cos−1 (2𝑥 2 − 1) with respect to cos−1 (𝑥) is. 1 (A) 2 (B) ±1 (C) 1 2 (D) −3 Q8. If 𝑎, 𝑏, 𝑐 are arbitrary constants such that the function defined by 𝑓(𝑥) = { 𝑎𝑥 2 + 𝑏 , 𝑏 ≠ 0 , 𝑥 ≤ 1 𝑏𝑥 2 + 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑐 , 𝑥 > 1 is differentiable at 𝑥 = 1, then which of the following could be a triplet for (𝑎, 𝑏, 𝑐)? 1 (A) (3,2,0) (B) (0,0,3) (C) ( 3 2 , 2,0) (D) (3, 3 2 , 0) Q9. If 𝑦 = 𝑎 {𝑥 + 2𝑎 sin ( 𝑥 𝑎 )} , 𝑎 > 0, 𝑥 ∈ [0, 𝜋𝑎]; is a decreasing function, then the interval in which 𝑥 lies is. 1 (A) ( 5𝜋 6 , 𝜋] (B) ( 2𝜋 3 , 𝜋] (C) ( 5𝜋𝑎 6 , 𝜋𝑎] (D) ( 2𝜋𝑎 3 , 𝜋𝑎] Q10. The values of 𝑥 for which the derivative of the function 𝑦 = 𝑥 4 is greater than the value of the function are. 1 (A) 0 < 𝑥 < 4 (B) 0 < 𝑥 ≤ 4 (C) 𝑥 < 0 𝑜𝑟 𝑥 > 4 (D) 𝑥 < 0 𝑜𝑟 𝑥 ≥ 4 Q11. The degree and order of the differential equation 𝑦 − 𝑥 ( 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥) 3 = 𝑎 (𝑦 + 𝑑 2𝑦 𝑑𝑥 2 ) 2 are respectively. 1 (A) 3 , 1 (B) 2 , 2 (C) 3 , 2 (D) 4 , 2 Q12. If ∫ 1 1+𝑒 2𝑥 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑥 − 𝑃 𝑙𝑜𝑔(1 + 𝑒 2𝑥 ) + 𝐶, then ‘𝑃’ is equal to. 1 (A) − 1 2 (B) − 1 3 (C) 1 3 (D) 1 2 Q13. If vector 2𝑖̂− 𝑢𝑗̂+ 3𝑘̂ has magnitude 4, then value of ‘𝑢’ is. 1 (A) 1 (B) √2 (C) ±√3 (D) ±2 1 Q14. Angle made by the vector 𝑖̂+ 𝑗̂+ √2 𝑘̂ with positive direction of z-axis is. 1 (A) 𝜋 6 (B) 𝜋 4 (C) 𝜋 3 (D) 𝜋 2 Q15. A vector perpendicular to the vectors 𝑖̂+ 𝑗̂and 𝑖̂− 𝑗̂is. 1 (A) −2 𝑗̂ (B) 3𝑘̂ (C) 2𝑖̂ (D) 2𝑖̂+ 𝑘̂ Q16. The probability that it rains on a particular day is 1/5 . Assuming weather conditions of any two days are independent, find the probability that it rains on three consecutive days. 1 (A) 4/5 (B) 1/5 (C) 1/25 (D) 1/125 Q17. A die is thrown twice. What is the probability that at least one number is 4, given the sum of the numbers appearing is a multiple of 5? 1 (A) 3/5 (B) 4/5 (C) 3/7 (D) 4/7 Q18. 𝐴 and 𝐵 are two independent events such that 𝑃(𝐴) = 1 6 , 𝑃(𝐵) = 𝑘. If the probability of occurrence of exactly one of them is 1 3 , then find the value of 𝑘. (A) 1/4 (B) 2/3 (C) 3/4 (D) 5/6 Assertion-Reason Based Questions Directions: Question numbers 19 and 20 are Assertion and Reason based questions carrying 1 mark each. Two statements are given, one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer from the options (A), (B), (C) and (D) as given below: 1+1 (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). (C) Assertion (A) is true but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false but Reason (R) is true. Q19. Assertion: The value of the integral ∫ |𝑥 − 2| 1 −1 𝑑𝑥 is 4 Reason: If 𝑓(−𝑥) = 𝑓(𝑥) then ∫ 𝑓(𝑥)𝑑𝑥 = 2 ∫ 𝑓(𝑥)𝑑𝑥 𝑎 0 𝑎 −𝑎 Q20. Assertion: The general solution of a differential equation represents a family of curves. Reason: The derivative of an arbitrary constant is zero.