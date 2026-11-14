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UTET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2026, 16:04 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the UTET Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on November 13. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF from ukutet.com and check the correct answers. Check the direct download link and steps here.

UTET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here
UTET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • UBSE released UTET Final Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 & 2 on ukutet.com.
  • The UTET 2026 exam was conducted on September 29, 2026, for teaching eligibility.
  • The UTET 2026 Final Answer Key was officially released on November 13, 2026.

UTET Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the UTET Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website at ukutet.com. Candidates who have participated in the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the final answer key PDF and check the correct answers to all questions. The examination was conducted on September 29, 2026. The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is conducted by UBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels.  Paper 1 is held for those candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates can check this article for a direct download link and other important details below.

UTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The board has published the UTET Final Answer Key 2026 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website. Candidates can visit the UBSE portal to download the answer key pdf for the respective papers. The final answer key has been released after taking into account the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. Check the direct link to download the UTET answer key 2026 from the table

UTET Answer Key 2026 Link 

Click Here

UTET Final Answer Key 2026: Overview

Candidates can refer to the following table for important details about the UTET 2026 examination and answer key.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026

Conducting Authority

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

Exam Date

September 29, 2026

Paper 1

Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2

Classes 6 to 8

Provisional Answer Key

October 5, 2026

Final Answer Release Date

November 13, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline

Official Website

ubse.uk.gov.in

Steps to Download UTET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2026

  • Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ukutet.com

  • On the homepage click on the  UTET section.

  • Now click on the link titled Final Answer Key (UTET Ist & IInd) 2026.

  • Click on the answer key link.

  • The final answer key PDF will open on screen.

  • Select the relevant paper and check the correct answers.

  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

For more details please visit the official website regularly.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 14, 2026, 16:04 IST
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