UTET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here

UTET Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the UTET Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website at ukutet.com. Candidates who have participated in the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the final answer key PDF and check the correct answers to all questions. The examination was conducted on September 29, 2026. The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is conducted by UBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels. Paper 1 is held for those candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates can check this article for a direct download link and other important details below.