UTET Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Response Sheet PDF- Direct Link Here
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the UTET Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on November 13. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF from ukutet.com and check the correct answers. Check the direct download link and steps here.
Key Points
- UBSE released UTET Final Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 & 2 on ukutet.com.
- The UTET 2026 exam was conducted on September 29, 2026, for teaching eligibility.
- The UTET 2026 Final Answer Key was officially released on November 13, 2026.
UTET Answer Key 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially released the UTET Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website at ukutet.com. Candidates who have participated in the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the final answer key PDF and check the correct answers to all questions. The examination was conducted on September 29, 2026. The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) is conducted by UBSE to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions at the primary and upper primary levels. Paper 1 is held for those candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates can check this article for a direct download link and other important details below.
UTET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The board has published the UTET Final Answer Key 2026 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official website. Candidates can visit the UBSE portal to download the answer key pdf for the respective papers. The final answer key has been released after taking into account the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. Check the direct link to download the UTET answer key 2026 from the table
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UTET Answer Key 2026 Link
UTET Final Answer Key 2026: Overview
Candidates can refer to the following table for important details about the UTET 2026 examination and answer key.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)
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Exam Date
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September 29, 2026
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Paper 1
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Classes 1 to 5
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Paper 2
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Classes 6 to 8
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Provisional Answer Key
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October 5, 2026
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Final Answer Release Date
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November 13, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Official Website
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ubse.uk.gov.in
Steps to Download UTET Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2026
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Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education at ukutet.com
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On the homepage click on the UTET section.
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Now click on the link titled Final Answer Key (UTET Ist & IInd) 2026.
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Click on the answer key link.
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The final answer key PDF will open on screen.
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Select the relevant paper and check the correct answers.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.