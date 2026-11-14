SSC JE Answer Key 2026: When Can Candidates Download the Response Sheet? Check Expected Date and More

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 1 examination can then download their provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical posts was conducted from November 2 to 6, 2026. For the Posts Telecommunication /JE the exam will be conducted from November 30 to December 1, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1699 vacancies would be filled across various departments.

Check the expected answer key date, response sheet details, download steps and other important details below.

SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Expected Release Date

The SSC JE Answer Key 2026 will be released shortly after the completion of both phases of the exam. However, the Commission has not announced any official date for releasing the provisional answer key. It is expected that the answer key can be released 1 week after the completion of the exam.