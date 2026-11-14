SSC JE Answer Key 2026: When Can Candidates Download the Response Sheet? Check Expected Date and More
SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Release Date: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials at ssc.gov.in. Check the expected date, download steps and objection process here.
Key Points
- The SSC JE Answer Key 2026 will be released soon on ssc.gov.in for Paper 1 candidates.
- Paper 1 exams for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical posts were held from Nov 2-6, 2026.
- Telecommunication JE exam is Nov 30-Dec 1, 2026; 1699 vacancies will be filled.
SSC JE Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Engineer (JE) Paper 1 examination can then download their provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical posts was conducted from November 2 to 6, 2026. For the Posts Telecommunication /JE the exam will be conducted from November 30 to December 1, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1699 vacancies would be filled across various departments.
Check the expected answer key date, response sheet details, download steps and other important details below.
SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Expected Release Date
The SSC JE Answer Key 2026 will be released shortly after the completion of both phases of the exam. However, the Commission has not announced any official date for releasing the provisional answer key. It is expected that the answer key can be released 1 week after the completion of the exam.
Once released candidates can access the answer key PDF along with their individual response sheets through the official website at ssc.gov.in.
How to Download SSC JE Answer Key and Response Sheet 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the SSC JE Answer Key and Response Sheet 2026 once the link is activated:
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Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you will find the candidates login.
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Now enter your login credentials such as registration number, password and security pin.
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Now click on theSSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2026.
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Submit the details to download the response sheet and answer key.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the provisional answer key and response sheet from the official website once the link gets activated. Alternatively the direct link to download the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 will be provided in the table below for the easier reference.
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Particulars
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Link
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SSC JE Answer Key 2026
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To be activated Soon
SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections Against Provisional Answer Key
After the Release of the Provisional Answer Key SSC will provide opportunities to candidates to raise objections against answers they find wrong. Candidates can then submit their objections through the online portal within the specified dates.
The Commission will charge a fee for each challenged question. Candidates would also have to provide the supporting documents or valid explanations while submitting their objections. After reviewing the challenges SSC will release the final answer key which will be used for preparing the examination results
SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Dates 2026
The SSC JE Paper 1 examination is conducted in different phases. The examination schedule for various engineering disciplines is provided below.
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Engineering Discipline
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Examination Dates
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Civil Engineering
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November 2 to 6, 2026
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Electrical Engineering
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November 2 to 6, 2026
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Mechanical Engineering
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November 2 to 6, 2026
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Telecommunication Engineering
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November 30 to December 1, 2026
Candidates who will appear for the Telecommunication JE examination must remember that their exam is from November 30 to December 1, 2026. The answer key release schedule will be updated by the Commission through its official website.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.