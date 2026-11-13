Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download PDF Link shortly

Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List: Indian Army is expected to release soon the final merit list for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026. All those candidates who are part of selection process for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant will be able to download their Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List through the official website of Indian Army-https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, once it is released.

The Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List will be available to download for different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) of the country. Earlier the Indian Army had conducted the much awaited Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from 1st June to 16th June 2026 across the country followed by further Physical Fitness Tests (PFT)and Document verification round.