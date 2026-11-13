Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Download PDF Link shortly
Agniveer Final Merit List 2026 is likely to be released soon by the Indian Army for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download the various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant through the official website. Check all details here.
Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List: Indian Army is expected to release soon the final merit list for the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026. All those candidates who are part of selection process for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant will be able to download their Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List through the official website of Indian Army-https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, once it is released.
The Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List will be available to download for different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) of the country. Earlier the Indian Army had conducted the much awaited Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) from 1st June to 16th June 2026 across the country followed by further Physical Fitness Tests (PFT)and Document verification round.
Indian Army Agniveer Final Merit List 2026 Date
The Indian Army has not officially announced the specific date for the Indian Army Agniveer Final Merit List 2026. It is expected that the final merit list will be released on the official website of Join Indian Army Official Portal.The final merit list will be released by individual Army Recruiting Offices (AROs) based on the respective rallies, medical exams, and document verifications for the same.
Agniveer Result 2026 Final Merit List 2026: Key Highlights
The Indian Army had earlier conducted the Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2026 for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and others. The Agniveer Result 2026 was released by different regions and Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) of the country. Now it is expected the final merit list will be released. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.
|Exam Institution
|Indian Army
|Exam Name
|Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026
|Post Name
|General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant
|Exam Date
|April 22 to May 3, 2024,
|Selection Process
|CCE, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Medical Examination & Document Verification.
|Frequency
|Once a Year
|Official Website
|https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.