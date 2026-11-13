KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Out For Principal RPC/KK Cadre, Check PDF Link Hall Ticket Update
KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the posts of Principal in the School Education Department. The written exam under both the Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre will be conducted from November 22, 2026 onwards. Check hall ticket download link and more details here.
KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a revised and updated exam schedule for the posts of Principal in the School Education Department under both the Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre. The Kannada Language (Paper-1) will be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday). The exam for the Residual Parent Cadre will be conducted on November 22, 2026 (Sunday) and December 5, 2026 (Saturday), whereas the exam for the Kalyan Karnataka Cadre will be held on December 20, 2026 (Sunday). The detailed exam schedule for the Principal posts can be downloaded through the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026: PDF Download Link
The KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026 for the Principal in the School Education Department under both Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre will help the candidates stay updated, and it will also help to make a strategy for their preparation in a time-bound manner. You can download the detailed revised schedule PDF directly through the link given below-
|KEA Principal Revised Exam Schedule 2026
|Download Link
KEA Principal 2026 Revised Exam Schedule
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the revised exam schedule for the posts of Principal in the School Education Department under both Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre. You can check the revised exam schedule for both the regions given below-
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.