KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026 Out For Principal RPC/KK Cadre, Check PDF Link Hall Ticket Update

KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released a revised and updated exam schedule for the posts of Principal in the School Education Department under both the Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre. The Kannada Language (Paper-1) will be held on November 20, 2026 (Friday). The exam for the Residual Parent Cadre will be conducted on November 22, 2026 (Sunday) and December 5, 2026 (Saturday), whereas the exam for the Kalyan Karnataka Cadre will be held on December 20, 2026 (Sunday). The detailed exam schedule for the Principal posts can be downloaded through the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026: PDF Download Link

The KEA Revised Exam Schedule 2026 for the Principal in the School Education Department under both Residual Parent Cadre and Kalyan Karnataka Cadre will help the candidates stay updated, and it will also help to make a strategy for their preparation in a time-bound manner. You can download the detailed revised schedule PDF directly through the link given below-