India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: India Suffer Second-Biggest Defeat in ODI History, Check Full List of Records
India suffered a painful defeat against New Zealand in the 4th ODI at Mount Maunganui. The visitors were bowled out for just 89 runs while chasing 334, registering their second-biggest defeat in ODI history.
India endured a heartbreaking outing against New Zealand in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. After Will Young's brilliant century, Indian batters tumbled under pressure, with the side not even able to reach the three-figure mark.
India's 3 most experienced batters, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, witnessed ducks as India suffered the second-biggest defeat in ODI history by 244 runs. Check out the match highlights and the list of relevant records made during the match.
New Zealand win the 4th ODI by 244 runs. We go again for the 5th and final ODI on Sunday with #TeamIndia leading the series 2-1. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/5IIzn3UMi2 #NZvIND https://t.co/a9HZSGxfQK— BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2026
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Match Highlights
After winning the toss, India once again chose to bowl first. However, the decision did not go well for them as opening batters Will Young and Tim Seifert stitched together an 85-run partnership.
Will Young went on to score a brilliant 125 off 108 deliveries, including 14 fours and 4 sixes. Tim Seifert scored 58 runs off 48 deliveries. India picked up a couple of crucial wickets in the middle part of the innings, but that was not enough as valuable contributions from the rest of the batters pushed New Zealand to 333 runs in 50 overs.
India, coming out to chase had a terrible start, with Rohit Sharma departing on the first ball of the innings. Later, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were also unable to open their accounts. Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir put up some fight with valuable contributions of 27, 21 and 21 runs, respectively. But that wasn't enough.
The star of the show for New Zealand was Matt Henry, who picked up 6 wickets in 9.4 overs, including 2 maidens. Apart from him, Matthew Fisher also picked up 3 wickets as New Zealand registered one of the most memorable ODI wins.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Scorecard
|
Team
|
Score
|
Highest Scorer
|
Best Bowler
|
New Zealand
|
333 all out (50 overs)
|
Will Young – 125 (108)
|
Matt Henry – 6/27
|
India
|
89 all out (26.4 overs)
|
Ishan Kishan – 27 (53)
|
Matthew Fisher – 3/31
Result: New Zealand won by 244 runs.
Records Made During India vs New Zealand 4th ODI
1. India's Second-Biggest Defeat in ODI History
India suffered their second-biggest defeat in ODI history after losing the 4th ODI against New Zealand by 244 runs.
Biggest defeat margins for India in ODIs
|
Margin
|
Against
|
Venue
|
Year
|
245 runs
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sharjah
|
2000
|
244 runs
|
New Zealand
|
Mount Maunganui
|
2026
|
214 runs
|
South Africa
|
Mumbai WS
|
2015
|
208 runs
|
Australia
|
Sydney
|
2004
|
202 runs
|
England
|
Lord's, CWC
|
1975
|
200 runs
|
New Zealand
|
Dambulla
|
2010
2. India's Sub-100 All-Out Totals in ODIs
India were bowled out for just 89 runs against New Zealand, registering their 6th-lowest total in ODI history.
|
Score
|
Against
|
Venue
|
Year
|
54
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sharjah
|
2000
|
63
|
Australia
|
Sydney
|
1981
|
78
|
Sri Lanka
|
Kanpur
|
1986
|
79
|
Pakistan
|
Sialkot
|
1978
|
88
|
New Zealand
|
Dambulla
|
2010
|
89
|
New Zealand
|
Mount Maunganui
|
2026
|
91
|
South Africa
|
Durban
|
2006
|
92
|
New Zealand
|
Hamilton
|
2019
3. New Zealand's Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History
New Zealand registered their second-biggest victory in ODI history after defeating India by 244 runs.
|
Margin
|
Against
|
Venue
|
Year
|
290 runs
|
Ireland
|
Aberdeen
|
2008
|
244 runs
|
India
|
Mount Maunganui
|
2026
|
210 runs
|
USA
|
The Oval, CT
|
2004
|
206 runs
|
Australia
|
Adelaide
|
1986
|
204 runs
|
West Indies
|
Christchurch
|
2017
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com