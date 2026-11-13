India endured a heartbreaking outing against New Zealand in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. After Will Young's brilliant century, Indian batters tumbled under pressure, with the side not even able to reach the three-figure mark.

India's 3 most experienced batters, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, witnessed ducks as India suffered the second-biggest defeat in ODI history by 244 runs. Check out the match highlights and the list of relevant records made during the match.

New Zealand win the 4th ODI by 244 runs. We go again for the 5th and final ODI on Sunday with #TeamIndia leading the series 2-1. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/5IIzn3UMi2 #NZvIND https://t.co/a9HZSGxfQK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Match Highlights

After winning the toss, India once again chose to bowl first. However, the decision did not go well for them as opening batters Will Young and Tim Seifert stitched together an 85-run partnership.