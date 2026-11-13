IPMAT Exam Date 2027 Out: IIM Indore to Conduct Exam on April 24, Check Details Here
IPMAT Exam Date 2027 has been announced by IIM Indore. The entrance examination will be conducted on April 24, 2027 in the afternoon shift. Check the exam schedule, pattern and important details here.
IPMAT Exam Date 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the exam date for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2027. As per the official announcement dated November 9, 2026 the entrance examination will be conducted on April 24, 2027 in the afternoon shift. Candidates planning to appear for the five year Integrated Programme in Management can check this article for exam schedule and other important details.
IPMAT Exam Date 2027 Highlights
IIM Indore has announced the examination date for IPMAT 2027. Candidates can check the important details related to the entrance examination in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT)
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Conducting Institute
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IIM Indore
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Exam Year
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2027
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Exam Date
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April 24, 2027
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Day
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Saturday
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Exam Timing
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Afternoon Shift
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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Announcement Date
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November 9, 2026
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Official Website
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iimidr.ac.in
IPMAT 2027 Exam Schedule and Timing
According to the official announcement the IIM Indore will conduct the IPMAT 2027 examination on Saturday April 24, 2027. The test will be held in the afternoon shift. The institute has confirmed the examination date through its official website. Further details regarding the examination schedule, application process and other important instructions should be checked through the official admission portal.
IPMAT Exam Pattern 2027
Candidates who will take part in the IPMAT 2027 exam must know the examination pattern. The test conducted by IIM Indore consists of three sections covering quantitative and verbal abilities. The following table provides details of the exam pattern based on the latest available official pattern.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Total Duration
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2 Hours (120 Minutes)
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Number of Sections
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3
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Sections
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Quantitative Ability (MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer), Verbal Ability (MCQ)
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Sectional Time Limit
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40 Minutes per section
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Marks for Correct Answer
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+4
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Negative Marking
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-1 for each incorrect MCQ answer
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Negative Marking (Short Answer)
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No negative marking
What is IPMAT?
The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test is a national level entrance examination conducted by IIM Indore for admission to its five-year Dual Integrated Programme in Management. The programme is exclusively for those students who want to pursue management studies after completing Class 12.
Candidates who will seek admission through IPMAT 2027 must regularly check the official website for updates related to the registration, eligibility criteria, application fees and other admission related information.
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Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.