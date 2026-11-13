IPMAT Exam Date 2027 Out: IIM Indore to Conduct Exam on April 24, Check Details Here

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IPMAT Exam Date 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has released the exam date for the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2027. As per the official announcement dated November 9, 2026 the entrance examination will be conducted on April 24, 2027 in the afternoon shift. Candidates planning to appear for the five year Integrated Programme in Management can check this article for exam schedule and other important details. IPMAT Exam Date 2027 Highlights IIM Indore has announced the examination date for IPMAT 2027. Candidates can check the important details related to the entrance examination in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) Conducting Institute IIM Indore Exam Year 2027 Exam Date April 24, 2027 Day Saturday Exam Timing Afternoon Shift Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Announcement Date November 9, 2026 Official Website iimidr.ac.in

IPMAT 2027 Exam Schedule and Timing According to the official announcement the IIM Indore will conduct the IPMAT 2027 examination on Saturday April 24, 2027. The test will be held in the afternoon shift. The institute has confirmed the examination date through its official website. Further details regarding the examination schedule, application process and other important instructions should be checked through the official admission portal. IPMAT Exam Pattern 2027 Candidates who will take part in the IPMAT 2027 exam must know the examination pattern. The test conducted by IIM Indore consists of three sections covering quantitative and verbal abilities. The following table provides details of the exam pattern based on the latest available official pattern. Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Number of Sections 3 Sections Quantitative Ability (MCQ), Quantitative Ability (Short Answer), Verbal Ability (MCQ) Sectional Time Limit 40 Minutes per section Marks for Correct Answer +4 Negative Marking -1 for each incorrect MCQ answer Negative Marking (Short Answer) No negative marking