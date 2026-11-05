CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Session Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates

CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the CA Foundation September 2026 results. The link for candidates to check the results is now active on the official website. Students can check the result and download the scorecard on the official result porta caresults.icai.org.

To check the results, students must visit the official website and log in using their registration number and roll number. Candidates can download their scorecards for further requirements. Along with the results, ICAI will also be releasing the pass percentage and list of toppers for the September 2026 session.

Also Read: CA Foundation Result Statistics 2026: Check Pass Percentage, Number of Toppers, Performance of Candidates in September Session

CA Foundation Result 2026 Direct Link

CA Foundation result 2026 for the September session has been announced online. The link to check the result and download the scorecard will be available on the official result portal caresults.icai.org. A direct link for students to download the CA Foundation scorecard is also given here.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Click Here

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here

How to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Result?

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result is now available. Follow the steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on CA Foundation 2026 September result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further reference

Also Read: CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List OUT – Check AIR 1 Topper Name & Rank

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Toppers List Released

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result has been announced. Along with the results, ICAI will also release the toppers list for the September 2026 session. The toppers list will contain the list of top 3 candidates along with their All India Rank (AIR) and their percentage and marks scored.

Candidate Name AIR Marks Percentage Kansika Hisar 1 361 90.25 Mahek Gupta 1 361 90.25 Sparsh Khandelwal 2 359 89.75 J Jayanth 2 359 89.75 Vaibhavi Singhal 3 358 89.50





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