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CA Foundation Result 2026 Released LIVE: [Link Active] Download ICAI September Session Scorecard at icai.org, Check Toppers Name, Cutoff, Latest Updates

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 6, 2026, 11:59 IST

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result declared online today, November 6, 2026. The result link is now active on the official website. Candidates can login with their registration number and roll number on the official result portal - caresults.icai.org. 

CA Foundation Result September 2026 LIVE
CA Foundation Result September 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result declared online today, November 6, 2026
  • Candidates can download the CA Foundation scorecard at caresults.icai.org and icai.org
  • To download the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecards students need to login with the roll number and registration number

CA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the CA Foundation September 2026 results. The link for candidates to check the results is now active on the official website. Students can check the result and download the scorecard on the official result porta caresults.icai.org.

To check the results, students must visit the official website and log in using their registration number and roll number. Candidates can download their scorecards for further requirements. Along with the results, ICAI will also be releasing the pass percentage and list of toppers for the September 2026 session. 

Also Read: CA Foundation Result Statistics 2026: Check Pass Percentage, Number of Toppers, Performance of Candidates in September Session

CA Foundation Result 2026 Direct Link

CA Foundation result 2026 for the September session has been announced online. The link to check the result and download the scorecard will be available on the official result portal caresults.icai.org. A direct link for students to download the CA Foundation scorecard is also given here.

CA Foundation September 2026 Result Click Here

Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Released: Check Scorecards Online at icai.org; Direct Link here

How to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Result?

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result is now available. Follow the steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on CA Foundation 2026 September result

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further reference

Also Read: CA Foundation September 2026 Toppers List OUT – Check AIR 1 Topper Name & Rank

CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Toppers List Released

ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result has been announced. Along with the results, ICAI will also release the toppers list for the September 2026 session. The toppers list will contain the list of top 3 candidates along with their All India Rank (AIR) and their percentage and marks scored. 

Candidate Name AIR Marks Percentage 
 Kansika Hisar  361 90.25 
Mahek Gupta 1 361 90.25
Sparsh Khandelwal 359 89.75
J Jayanth 2 359 89.75
 Vaibhavi Singhal  358 89.50 


Refresh for Latest Updates on CA Foundation September 2026 Result

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:59 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result Announced

    CA Foundation September 2026 session result has been announced. The link to check the result and download the scorecard is available on the official website caresults.icai.org.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:48 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation 2026: Scorecards Available for Download

    The CA Foundation 2026 scorecard is now available online. The link to check the result and download the scorecard is live on the official website. To download the scorecard students are required to login with their roll number and registration number.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:35 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Toppers List for September Session

    Candidate Name AIR Marks Percentage 
     Kansika Hisar  361 90.25 
    Mahek Gupta 1 361 90.25
    Sparsh Khandelwal 359 89.75
    J Jayanth 2 359 89.75
     Vaibhavi Singhal  358 89.50 
  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:22 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result has been announced. The following details are mentioned on the scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Section marks

    Total marks

    Pass percentage

    Qualifying status

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:12 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials Required

    ICAI has announced the CA Foundation September 2026 result. The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website. To check the result students are required to visit the official website and login with the roll number and registration number

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:07 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result Declared

    The CA foundation September 2026 result is now live. Candidates awaiting the result can now visit the official result portal - caresults.icai.org to download the scorecard. To check the result students must visit the official website and login with the roll number and registration number

  • Nov 6, 2026, 11:05 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Toppers List Announced

    The much-awaited CA Foundation September 2026 result is now live. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with their registration number and roll number to download the scorecard. The toppers list is given below

    Candidate Name AIR Marks Percentage 
     Kansika Hisar  361 90.25 
    Mahek Gupta 1 361 90.25
    Sparsh Khandelwal 359 89.75
    J Jayanth 2 359 89.75
     Vaibhavi Singhal  358 89.50 
  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:54 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 September Session Statistics

    Check the statistics below on the performance of candidates in the CA Foundation September 2026 exam

    ParticularsDetails
    Total Candidates Appeared 1,04,240
    Total Candidates Passed 19,736
    Overall Pass Percentage 18.93%
    Male Pass Percentage 20.47%
    Female Pass Percentage 17.32%
    Total Examination Centres 580
    Highest Marks 361
    Highest Percentage 90.25%
    Number of All India Rank 1 Holders 2
    Number of All India Rank 2 Holders 2
    Number of All India Rank 3 Holders 1
  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:45 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 Declared: Toppers List

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:37 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result Declared

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result - Click Here

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:28 IST

    CAT 2026 Admit Card Mandatory on Exam Day

    The CAT admit card 2026 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Along with the admit card, students are also required to carry with them a valid ID proof for verification at the centre. Students must make sure they report to the centre as per the date and time mentioned on the website. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:22 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Link to be Live Shortly

    The CA Foundation September 2026 session result link will be activated shortly. The link will be available on the official website caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecard, students must visit the website and login with the roll number and registration number. Candidates can also download the scorecard through the link available here.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 10:04 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced shortly. Follow the steps to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation 2026 September result

    Step 3: Click on the result link

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further reference

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:45 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Link to be Activated Between 10 and 10:30 AM

    The much-awaited CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online today, November 6, 2026. It is expected that the result will be declared between 10 AM and 10:30 AM. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the CA Foundation Result are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecard. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:29 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Link to be Active Between 10 AM and 10:30 AM

    As per officials, CA Foundation Results will be announced by ICAI  around 10.00-10.30am today. Students eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecards.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:20 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: What Time will The Result be Released?

    According to the time mentioned on the official notification, CA Foundation result will be announced by this evening today. Taking into account the time of announcement of the results in the previous session, it is expected that the link will be activated around 10 AM. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 09:03 IST

    CA Foundation 2026: September Session Result to be Declared Shortly

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 results will be announced online. The link will be available on the official results portal caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and registration number. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:38 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation 2026 September Result to be Declared Today

    ICAI will be releasing the CA Foundation September 2026 session results today, November 6, 2026. To check the result and download the scorecard, candidates are required to visit the official website icai.org or caresults.icai.org. Candidates need to login with the roll number and registration number to download the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:24 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    The CA Foundation Result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the September 2026 session will be available on icai.org. It is likely that the result link will be activated by 10 AM today. Students eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result are advised to visit the official website to download the scorecards. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 08:11 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Statistics and Toppers List to be Released

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result link will be available on the official website soon. The link will be activated by 10 AM today. After the result is declared, ICAI will issue the statistics of the performance of students in the Foundation exam. The list of candidates who have topped the CA Foundation result will also be issued by ICAI. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:54 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Link to be Activated Soon

    The CA Foundation Result 2026 for the September session exam will be announced today. The result link is likely to be activated by 10 AM today. There is no official confirmation on the exam time for the release of the CA Foundation result. Student are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check their result and download the individual scorecards. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:40 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: What After Clearing Exam?

    After the CA Foundation September 2026 result, students who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the CA Intermediate exam. The next session's CA Intermediate exam will be conducted in January 2027. Students preparing for the intermediate exam and those who have cleared the foundation exam can apply for the intermedite exam. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:25 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026 September: When was the Previous Result Released?

    ICAI has earlier released the CA Intermediate September 2026 result. The link to check the result was activated on October 22, 2026. The statistics of the exam is given below

     Group(s)No. of candidates appearedNo. of candidates passed% of pass
    I Group– I 100301 23210 23.14
    II Group–II 68400 12938 18.92
    III Both Groups 38339 5066 13.21
  • Nov 6, 2026, 07:11 IST

    ÇA Foundation September 2026 Result: Toppers List to be Released

    Along with the CA Foundation September 2026 result link, ICAI will also be releasing the toppers' list. The toppers list will contain the names of students along with thir rank, marks and percentile. Candidates can check the previous session toppers name, marks and percentage. 

    Candidate Name

    AIR

    Roll Number

    Marks

    Sakshi Jain (Nashik)

    1

    625231

    371 / 400 (92.75%)

    Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur)

    2

    566625

    367 / 400 (91.75%)

    Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune)

    3

    634489

    365 / 400 (91.25%)
  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:52 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result to be Declared by 10 AM?

    There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the CA Foundation September 2026 result. According to the official notification, the result will be declared by evening. However considering the previous trends and the time of release of the Intermediate September 2026 result, it is likely that the CA foundation result will be announced between 10 and 11 AM. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:39 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Details Mentioned on September Session Scorecards

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be declared online today. As per the details provided, the result will be declared by evening today. It is also expected that the result link will be activated anywhere between 10 AM and 11 AM. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:22 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online today. To download the scorecards, students are required to visit the website and enter their login details. Candidates can download the scorecards using the credentials - Roll number, Registration number

  • Nov 6, 2026, 06:09 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result Expected to be Declared between 10 and 11 AM

    ICAI will announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result today, November 6, 2026. The link will be available on the official website. There is no confirmation of the time of release of the result, however it is expected that the link will be activated between 10 AM and 11 AM today. Students who have appeared for the exams are advised to visit the official website to download the login credentials.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 05:47 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Scorecards to be Released Online

    The link to download the online copy of the CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard will be available on the official website today. Candidates need to login with their roll number and registration number to download the scorecard. Candidates can check their result at icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 04:50 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Next Session Exam in January 2027

    The next session of the CA foundation exam will be conducted in January 2027. Candidates interested in applying for the CA foundation exam in the next session need to visit the official website to complete the registrartion and application process. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 03:31 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: September Session Scorecards Expected Soon

    The much-awaited CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online today. It is likely that the result will be declared around 10 AM. An official confirmation on the time has not been provided. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the individual scorecards.

  • Nov 6, 2026, 02:11 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE: Link to be Activated by 10 AM?

    There is no official confirmation on the exact time for the release of the CA Foundation result. The official notification states that the link will be activated late evening today. 

  • Nov 6, 2026, 01:55 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Toppers List to be Released

    CA Foundation September 2026 result link will be available online today. Along with the result, ICAI will also be releasing the toppers list. Check te toppers list from the May 2026 session exam below

    Candidate Name

    AIR

    Roll Number

    Marks

    Sakshi Jain (Nashik)

    1

    625231

    371 / 400 (92.75%)

    Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur)

    2

    566625

    367 / 400 (91.75%)

    Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune)

    3

    634489

    365 / 400 (91.25%)
  • Nov 6, 2026, 00:10 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    CA Foundation September 2026 result link will be activated today, November 6, 2026. It is likely that the result will be live by 10 AM today. There is no official confirmation on the time of release of the Foundation result. To download the scorecard students must login with the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Nov 5, 2026, 23:34 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Where to Check September Session Result

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result link will be live tomorrow, November 6, 2026. To download the scorecard students must visit the official website icai.org. Candidates can also check the result portal caresults.icai.org to download the scorecard.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 22:29 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    ICAI will announce the CA Foundation September 2026 result tomorrow, November 6, 2026. When downloading the scorecard students need to cross check the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Section marks

    Total marks

    Pass percentage

    Qualifying status

  • Nov 5, 2026, 21:10 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Download September Scorecard

    CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online tomorrow. Students can follow the steps given here to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation 2026 September result

    Step 3: Click on the result link

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 20:15 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result to be Declared Online Tomorrow

    ICAI will be announcing the CA Foundation September 2026 result tomorrow, November 6, 2026. According to the notification, the result will be announced by late evening tomorrow. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the result are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. Candidates need to login with the roll number and registration number to download the ICAI CA Foundation 2026 Scorecard.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 17:26 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Official Date and Time to Check Result

    CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online soon. As per the schedule, the result will be announced on November 6, 2026. The time of announcement of the result has not bee confirmed. As per the notification, the result will be declared by late evening. ICAI is also expected to announce the result by the morning session. Students are hence advised to keep checking the official website to download the scorecard.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 16:55 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Official Website to Download Scorecard

    CA Foundation 2026 September session results will be available on the official website. Candidates can also check the result on the official result portal. Students can visit the following websites to download the scorecard

    icai.org

    caresults.icai.org

  • Nov 5, 2026, 16:13 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Statistics of Previous Session

    Along with the results, ICAI will also issue the statistics of the performance of students in the September 2026 exam. Check the statistics from the previous session (May 2026) below

    • Total Candidates Appeared: 90,217

    • Total Candidates Passed: 18,124

    • Overall Pass Percentage: 20.09%

    • Male Pass Percentage: 20.88% (9,769 passed out of 46,798)

    • Female Pass Percentage: 19.24% (8,355 passed out of 43,419)

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:58 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Given on the Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Section marks

    Total marks

    Pass percentage

    Qualifying status

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:36 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check September Session Result

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result link will be available on the official website caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecards, candidates need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Nov 5, 2026, 15:12 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

    The ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Foundation exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecard. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation 2026 September result

    Step 3: Click on the result link

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 5: The September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the online scorecard for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:44 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: What Time will the Result be Announced?

    An official time for the announcement of the CA Foundation September 2026 result has not been confirmed. As per the official notification, the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in September 2026 are likely to be declared by the evening of 6th November 2026. It is also likely that the result will be out in the morning before 10 AM. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 14:10 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026: Steps to Check Merit List

    The link for students to check the CA Foundation 2026 merit list for the September session exam will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can visit the official result portal and login with their roll number and registration number to check their merit status. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:39 IST

    CA Foundation 2026: May Session Toppers List

    Check the toppers list from the May 2026 session below

    Candidate Name

    AIR

    Roll Number

    Marks

    Sakshi Jain (Nashik)

    1

    625231

    371 / 400 (92.75%)

    Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur)

    2

    566625

    367 / 400 (91.75%)

    Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune)

    3

    634489

    365 / 400 (91.25%)
  • Nov 5, 2026, 13:16 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Scorecards to be Released Online

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be declared online tomorrow, November 6, 2026. To check the result and download the individual scorecards, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number and registration number. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:51 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: When is the Next Session Exam?

    After the CA Foundation September 2026 result is announced, candidates who wish to appear for the next session must submit their January 2027 session applications. The link to apply is available on the official website icai.org. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 12:32 IST

    CA Foundation Result 2026: Link to be Activated in the Morning?

    Although the notification states that the result will be declared by late evening, it is also likely that the result will be declared in the morning session. Students can download their scorecards through the link on the official website. The CA intermediate September 2026 result was declared by 9:45 AM on October 22, 2026. Candidates awaiting the foundation result are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:31 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to Download September Session Scorecard

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be declared online. Follow the steps to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Foundation result 2026

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 4: The CA Foundation September 2026 scorecard will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:17 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Toppers List to be Released

    Along with the CA Foundation September 2026 result, ICAI will also be releasing the toppers' list. The toppers list will contain the candidate's name, AIR, marks and percentage. Students can also login with their credentials to check their merit satus. 

  • Nov 5, 2026, 11:05 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online tomorrow. As per the notification, the link will be activated by late evening. Students can however, expect ICAI to release the results in the morning session itself. The following details woll be given on the scorecards

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject marks

    Total marks

    Percentage

    Qualifying status

  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:52 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026: Statistics from Previous Session Exam

    CA Foundation May 2026 session result was declared on July 3, 2026. Along with the results, ICAI also released the statistics of the performance of candidates in the exam. Check the statistics below

    • Total Candidates Appeared: 90,217

    • Total Candidates Passed: 18,124

    • Overall Pass Percentage: 20.09%

    • Male Pass Percentage: 20.88% (9,769 passed out of 46,798)

    • Female Pass Percentage: 19.24% (8,355 passed out of 43,419)

  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:38 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026: Toppers List of May Session

    CA Foundation May 2026 result was declared on July 3, 2026. Candidates can check the toppers list with marks and percentage below

    Candidate Name

    AIR

    Roll Number

    Marks

    Sakshi Jain (Nashik)

    1

    625231

    371 / 400 (92.75%)

    Ayanabbas Ajani (Chandrapur)

    2

    566625

    367 / 400 (91.75%)

    Radha Unmesh Mulay (Pune)

    3

    634489

    365 / 400 (91.25%)
  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:24 IST

    CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Link to be Activated on Official Portal

    The CA Foundation September 2026 result will be announced online on November 6, 2026. Once released, candidates can visit the official website to download the scorecard. The scorecard link will be activated on the official result portal caresults.icai.org

  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:17 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 Result: Login Credentials Required

    ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 session result will be declared online tomorrow. The link to check the result and download the scorecard will be available on the official website and the official result portal. The login credentials to check the result is given below

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:15 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: September Session Results at icai.org

    ICAI has confirmed the date for the announcement of the results. As per the notification, the result will be declared by late evening tomorrow, November 6, 2026. Students need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their scorecard. The link to check the CA Foundation result will be available at icai.org or caresults.icai.org

  • Nov 5, 2026, 10:13 IST

    CA Foundation Result September 2026 LIVE: Date and Time Confirmed

    The date and time for the announcement of the CA Foundation September 2026 result have been confirmed. ICAI will be releasing the CA Foundation September 2026 result tomorrow, November 6, 2026 by late evening. Students must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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