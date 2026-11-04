Gold Rate Today, November 4, 2026: The precious metal hit rock bottom this morning, touching its lowest price in nearly a year after an extended period of surging prices and record highs. Amid geopolitical developments, gold witnessed a significant decline since the beginning of October, a trend reflected across global markets. With rising crude oil prices, gold rates moved lower as investors reassessed their positions in the precious metal. Although this decline gave domestic buyers an opportunity to purchase gold during the festive season, prices witnessed a sudden recovery on Wednesday, November 4, as domestic retail rates moved higher amid renewed global buying interest. In Delhi, 24-karat gold is currently priced at ₹14,006 per gram, translating to ₹1,40,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold costs ₹12,839 per gram, and 18-karat gold is retailing at ₹10,505 per gram.

Something interesting about today's gold prices is how they surged amid the US midterm elections. In the morning, gold prices were hovering around ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams, triggering fresh buying interest. Domestic gold prices touched their lowest levels today since January. Since last year, gold prices have rarely been this low. As the US midterm elections moved towards conclusion, international gold futures also climbed above $4,030 per ounce, supported by changing US political and economic developments. Let's look at the comparison between opening and latest price.... Gold Rate Today, November 4, 2026: 24K Gold Morning Low vs Afternoon Prices in 20 Indian Cities City Morning Lowest Price (10g) Today's Latest Price (10g) Net Increase (Single Day) New Delhi ₹1,39,790 ₹1,42,950 +₹3,160 Mumbai ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Bengaluru ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Kolkata ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Chennai ₹1,40,790 ₹1,43,950 +₹3,160 Hyderabad ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Ahmedabad ₹1,39,690 ₹1,42,850 +₹3,160 Jaipur ₹1,39,790 ₹1,42,950 +₹3,160 Lucknow ₹1,39,790 ₹1,42,950 +₹3,160 Patna ₹1,39,690 ₹1,42,850 +₹3,160 Bhopal ₹1,39,690 ₹1,42,850 +₹3,160 Surat ₹1,39,690 ₹1,42,850 +₹3,160 Pune ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Chandigarh ₹1,39,790 ₹1,42,950 +₹3,160 Nagpur ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Coimbatore ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Bhubaneswar ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Visakhapatnam ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Nashik ₹1,39,640 ₹1,42,800 +₹3,160 Vadodara ₹1,39,690 ₹1,42,850 +₹3,160

Why Are Gold Prices Surging Suddenly? Key Reasons Explained US Midterm Election Results And Political Uncertainty According to market specialists, one of the major reasons behind the gold price surge is the early US midterm election results indicating significant Democratic gains. This has raised expectations of political gridlock in Washington. The changing political expectations surrounding the election results have influenced investor sentiment. If the political scenario in Washington changes, global financial markets are also likely to be directly affected. The early US midterm election results have provided a potential breakout for gold prices. Weakening US Dollar The US Dollar Index reportedly slipped to a nearly four-week low following developments surrounding the midterm elections. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, a weaker dollar makes bullion relatively cheaper for overseas buyers. This can encourage international demand and provide additional support to gold prices.