School Holiday Today (November 4, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
School Holiday today (November 4, 2026): Schools across India may remain closed in some states and districts due to local holidays, festivals, weather conditions or government orders. Students and parents should check the latest announcements from their respective state governments and school authorities before planning their day. Here is a state-wise update on school holidays, including whether schools in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states will remain open or closed on Wednesday.
School Holiday Today (November 4): Several states including separate districts have announced holiday for November 4. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a holiday on November 4 and 5 for institutions connected with the upcoming Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.
Students and parents are also advised to check for latest notices from their schools and district administrations before travelling to school.
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School Holiday November 4, 2026: State-Wise Updates
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State/Region
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School Holiday Update
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Reason
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Andhra Pradesh
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Holiday announced for November 4 and 5 for institutions covered by the election order
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MPTC and ZPTC elections
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Odisha
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Schools closed in Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts
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Cyclone Murasu and adverse weather conditions
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Tamil Nadu
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No statewide closure confirmed for November 4
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Schools should follow local orders
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Telangana
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Heavy rain alerts may lead to local decisions
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Kerala
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Weather conditions and local administration orders
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Maharashtra
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Diwali vacation is underway in many schools
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School-specific holiday calendars
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Bihar
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Schools may be observing their scheduled festive break
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Diwali and Chhath vacation
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Jharkhand
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No statewide closure confirmed for November 4
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School-specific calendars and local orders
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Delhi
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No general holiday confirmed
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Regular school schedule unless a separate order is issued
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Uttar Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Local school calendars and district orders
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Haryana
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Regular school schedule unless notified otherwise
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Rajasthan
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Diwali vacation may be underway
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School holiday calendar
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Himachal Pradesh
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No statewide closure confirmed for November 4
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School-specific schedules
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West Bengal
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Regular school schedule unless notified otherwise
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Chhattisgarh
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No statewide closure confirmed
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Local administration and school notices
Andhra Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed for Election Work
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced holidays on November 4 and 5 for educational institutions covered by the election-related order. The closure is linked to preparations and polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.
Polling is scheduled for November 5, while the counting of votes will take place on November 7. Students should check with their respective schools to confirm whether the holiday applies to their institution.
Odisha Schools Closed in Two Districts
Schools in Kandhamal and Rayagada districts of Odisha will remain closed on November 4 due to weather-related conditions associated with Cyclone Murasu.
The closure is limited to the affected districts. Schools in other parts of the state may continue to operate as usual unless local authorities issue separate instructions.
Delhi-NCR Schools to Follow Regular Schedule
There is no confirmed general school holiday for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram on November 4. Schools in the region are expected to follow their regular schedules unless the respective state government, district administration or school management announces a closure. Parents should check their school’s official communication channels for the latest updates.
Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
School holiday announcements for November 4 will depend on the state, district and institution. While election-related closures have been announced in parts of Andhra Pradesh and weather-related closures apply in some Odisha districts, no nationwide school holiday has been declared.
Students and parents are advised to check official school notices and district administration announcements before travelling to school.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.