School Holiday Today (November 4, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today (November 4): Several states including separate districts have announced holiday for November 4. The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a holiday on November 4 and 5 for institutions connected with the upcoming Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. Students and parents are also advised to check for latest notices from their schools and district administrations before travelling to school. ALSO CHECK| School Holiday Tomorrow (November 5, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates ALSO CHECK| Chhath Puja School Holiday School Holiday November 4, 2026: State-Wise Updates State/Region School Holiday Update Reason Andhra Pradesh Holiday announced for November 4 and 5 for institutions covered by the election order MPTC and ZPTC elections Odisha Schools closed in Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts Cyclone Murasu and adverse weather conditions Tamil Nadu No statewide closure confirmed for November 4 Schools should follow local orders Telangana No statewide closure confirmed Heavy rain alerts may lead to local decisions Kerala No statewide closure confirmed Weather conditions and local administration orders Maharashtra Diwali vacation is underway in many schools School-specific holiday calendars Bihar Schools may be observing their scheduled festive break Diwali and Chhath vacation Jharkhand No statewide closure confirmed for November 4 School-specific calendars and local orders Delhi No general holiday confirmed Regular school schedule unless a separate order is issued Uttar Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed Local school calendars and district orders Haryana No statewide closure confirmed Regular school schedule unless notified otherwise Rajasthan Diwali vacation may be underway School holiday calendar Himachal Pradesh No statewide closure confirmed for November 4 School-specific schedules West Bengal No statewide closure confirmed Regular school schedule unless notified otherwise Chhattisgarh No statewide closure confirmed Local administration and school notices

Andhra Pradesh Schools to Remain Closed for Election Work The Andhra Pradesh government has announced holidays on November 4 and 5 for educational institutions covered by the election-related order. The closure is linked to preparations and polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. Polling is scheduled for November 5, while the counting of votes will take place on November 7. Students should check with their respective schools to confirm whether the holiday applies to their institution. Odisha Schools Closed in Two Districts Schools in Kandhamal and Rayagada districts of Odisha will remain closed on November 4 due to weather-related conditions associated with Cyclone Murasu. The closure is limited to the affected districts. Schools in other parts of the state may continue to operate as usual unless local authorities issue separate instructions.