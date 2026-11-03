National Forensic Sciences University Law Admissions 2027: CLAT Scores Mandatory, Applications To Begin Jan 7

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will offer admission to its law programmes for the 2027-28 academic session through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. The university has announced that the online application process will begin on January 7, 2027.

Candidates seeking admission to the university’s law courses will have to appear for the relevant CLAT examination and meet the eligibility criteria prescribed for their chosen programme.

The admission process will be conducted online. Applicants should check the official admission notification for details about the courses offered, eligibility requirements, application fee and other instructions before submitting their forms.

NFSU Law Admissions 2027: Application Dates

The university has announced January 7, 2027, as the start date for applications. Candidates should visit the official NFSU admission portal to access the application form and complete the registration process.