National Forensic Sciences University Law Admissions 2027: CLAT Scores Mandatory, Applications To Begin Jan 7
The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will offer admission to its law programmes for the 2027-28 academic session through CLAT UG and PG 2027 scores. The online application process will begin on January 7, 2027. Check the courses offered and important admission details.
The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will offer admission to its law programmes for the 2027-28 academic session through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027. The university has announced that the online application process will begin on January 7, 2027.
Candidates seeking admission to the university’s law courses will have to appear for the relevant CLAT examination and meet the eligibility criteria prescribed for their chosen programme.
The admission process will be conducted online. Applicants should check the official admission notification for details about the courses offered, eligibility requirements, application fee and other instructions before submitting their forms.
NFSU Law Admissions 2027: Application Dates
The university has announced January 7, 2027, as the start date for applications. Candidates should visit the official NFSU admission portal to access the application form and complete the registration process.
Applicants are advised to keep checking the university website for updates regarding the application deadline and other important admission dates.
CLAT 2027 Required For NFSU Law Admissions
Candidates applying for the law programmes will be required to use their CLAT 2027 scores for admission. The Common Law Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to participating law universities.
CLAT has separate examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Candidates should check which examination is required for the course they wish to pursue at NFSU.
Applicants must also ensure that they meet the academic qualifications and other conditions specified by the university for their chosen programme.
Programmes Offered By NFSU
The university will offer admission to four law programmes across its campuses:
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Programme
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Campus
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BSc LLB (Hons) in Data Science and Law
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Gandhinagar
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BBA LLB (Hons)
|
Delhi
|
LLM in Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation
|
Gandhinagar and Bhubaneswar
|
LLM in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration
|
Gandhinagar and Delhi
CLAT 2027 Exam Date
The CLAT 2027 examination will be held on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the 2027–28 academic session.
The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the CLAT 2027 application deadline to November 7, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for NFSU law programmes should complete their CLAT registration before the deadline.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.