Visitors opening Google on Tuesday saw custom homepage artwork marking the US Midterm elections 2026 in the States.

The interactive logo answers the top search inquiry worldwide. What is google doodle today? The US Midterm elections 2026 theme routing users straight to official polling locators, voting guides, and live district updates.

"This Doodle celebrates the 2026 U.S. midterm elections! The artwork reminds Americans to cast their votes for federal, state, and local offices on or before November 3rd," Google noted in its official Doodle archive.

Why Google Doodle is Featuring The 2026 US Midterms Elections Today?

Google updates its search homepage during major democratic events to give people quick access to nonpartisan civic resources. So clicking the artwork opens a search results page packed with essential voter tools.